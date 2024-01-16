Houthi Rebels Target US-Owned Cargo Ship in Red Sea Missile Attack

Houthi rebels have targeted a US-owned cargo ship, Gibraltar Eagle, with a ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen, according to the United States military command for the Middle East (Centcom). The vessel, flagged by the Marshall Islands, reported minimal damage, with no injuries, as it continues its journey in the Gulf of Aden. This event is part of a series of attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on ships, expressing their protest against Israel’s actions in the conflict with Hamas.

Targeted US-Owned Cargo Ship

The Gibraltar Eagle, owned by Eagle Bulk Shipping, was hit while carrying steel products about 160km offshore in the Gulf of Aden. Fortunately, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold, remaining stable as it moves out of the affected area. The attack follows a pattern of Houthi assaults on commercial ships in the Red Sea, allegedly connected to Israel or bound for Israeli ports.

Houthi Motivation and Previous Attacks

Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have been ongoing since November, with the group claiming ties between targeted vessels and Israel. The attacks are seen as a demonstration of support for the Palestinians and Hamas in Gaza amid Israel’s military campaign. Despite assessments by maritime security firms, such as Ambrey, stating that the Gibraltar Eagle was not Israel-affiliated, Houthi officials assert that American vessels are considered targets merely for their nationality.

Also Read: Yemen’s Houthis Unfazed by US-led Attacks: What You Need to Know

Global Shipping Disruption and Security Measures

The continuous attacks by Houthis have prompted major shipping companies to alter their routes, causing significant disruptions to global commerce. In response to the recent strike, the US Department of Transportation issued a maritime alert advising US flag and US-owned commercial vessels to steer clear of specified areas in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. QatarEnergy, one of the world’s leading oil companies, has decided to pause shipping via the route while seeking security advice.

International Retaliation and Regional Security Concerns

In a joint effort, US and UK forces conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as a response to previous attacks on shipping. These strikes, supported by allies, targeted missile launch sites and air defense systems, destroying about a quarter of the Houthi arsenal, according to US intelligence. While UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the destruction of 13 Houthi launch sites, Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam insists that attacks on Israeli-affiliated ships will persist despite the airstrikes.

Iran’s Denial and International Calls for Ceasefire

The United States has attributed Houthi missile capabilities to Iran, a claim Tehran vehemently denies. Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, urged the West to cease its war against Yemen immediately in a press conference on Monday. The complex geopolitical situation raises concerns about regional security, prompting international actors to consider their stance in the ongoing conflict.

Also Read: Yemen’s Houthis Warned Against New Attacks on Shipping in Red Sea