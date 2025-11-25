How Candice Glover Built Her Net Worth

Candice Glover has an estimated net worth of $1 million. The American R&B and soul singer rose to prominence as the winner of American Idol Season 12, becoming one of the show’s most powerful vocalists and one of the few contestants to win after multiple attempts. Her wealth primarily comes from album sales, touring, live performances, endorsement appearances, and her post-Idol music ventures.

Candice Glover Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth November 22, 1989 Place of Birth Beaufort, South Carolina

Early Life

Candice Rickelle Glover was born on November 22, 1989, in Beaufort, South Carolina. She is the oldest of seven children and grew up in a close-knit family that supported her early musical interests. Despite her extraordinary vocal talent, Glover struggled with confidence in her teenage years—something she would openly discuss during her American Idol journey.

American Idol Journey

Candice Glover’s road to American Idol success is one of the most inspiring in the show’s history.

Season 9 (2010): First Attempt

Glover first auditioned in Season 9, impressing judges with her voice but ultimately being eliminated in the final 70 round.

Season 11 (2012): Second Attempt

She returned two years later for Season 11 and advanced to Hollywood Week, but was again sent home during the group round.

Season 12 (2013): Breakthrough and Victory

Refusing to give up, Candice auditioned for a third time in Season 12.

This time, her powerhouse vocals, emotional control, and signature soulful tone carried her all the way to the finals, where she was crowned the American Idol Season 12 winner.

She became the first female winner since Jordin Sparks and was widely praised for performances such as:

“Lovesong” by The Cure

“I (Who Have Nothing)”

“You’ve Changed”

Music Career After American Idol

Debut Single: “I Am Beautiful”

Following her Idol win, Glover released her debut single “I Am Beautiful” in May 2013. She performed the song across major talk shows and at various public appearances as part of her winner’s promotion.

2013 American Idols Live! Tour

Candice joined the American Idols LIVE! Tour 2013, boosting her visibility and earnings through nationwide concerts.

Second Single: “Cried”

In November 2013, Glover released “Cried,” a soulful R&B track that reached #18 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, reinforcing her presence in the R&B market.

Debut Album: Music Speaks (2014)

Her first full-length studio album, “Music Speaks,” arrived in February 2014.

The album debuted at:

#14 on the Billboard 200

Strong rankings on R&B and digital charts

With tracks that blended classic soul, contemporary R&B, and powerful ballads, the album showcased her vocal maturity and artistry.

Candice Glover Net Worth

