How Ellen Pompeo Increased Her Net Worth

Ellen Pompeo has an estimated net worth of $80 million. The American actress earned global fame — and one of the highest salaries in television — through her long-running role as Meredith Grey on ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. At her peak, Pompeo earned around $20 million per year, combining a hefty per-episode salary with syndication profits and producer earnings.

Pompeo joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2005 and quickly became the face of the series. Her most recent contract lifted her salary to $575,000 per episode, along with backend points that bring in an additional $6–7 million annually. Beginning in season 15, her total annual earnings from the show exceeded $20 million, cementing her place as one of television’s top-paid actresses. Although she later scaled back her on-screen role, she remains an executive producer and continues to narrate the series.

Ellen Pompeo Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth November 10, 1969 Place of Birth Everett, Massachusetts

Outside of her signature role, Pompeo has appeared in films including Moonlight Mile (2002), Old School (2003), Catch Me If You Can (2002), and Daredevil (2003). She has also been a vocal advocate for equal pay in Hollywood and supports several charitable causes.

Early Life

Ellen Kathleen Pompeo was born on November 10, 1969, in Everett, Massachusetts. She was raised Catholic and is the youngest of five siblings. Pompeo lost her mother at age five to a painkiller overdose, and her father later remarried.

Before acting, she worked as a bartender in Miami and then moved to New York City in 1995. A casting director spotted her, leading to commercial work for brands like Citibank and L’Oréal. She made her TV debut in 1996 on Law & Order.

Career Rise

Pompeo’s major film breakthrough came in 2002 with Moonlight Mile, earning praise from critics. She went on to appear in Old School, Daredevil, and Catch Me If You Can.

In 2005, her career changed forever when she landed the lead role in Grey’s Anatomy. The show became a global hit and remains one of ABC’s biggest series, surpassing 420 episodes and entering its 20th season. Pompeo has won multiple People’s Choice Awards and earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.

Since gaining creative control, she has also ventured into producing and directing. She founded her production company Calamity Jane in 2011 and has produced several projects, including the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19.

Personal Life

Pompeo married music producer Chris Ivery in 2007, in a ceremony witnessed by New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The couple has three children: two daughters and a son.

She has publicly addressed and rejected long-standing rumors about her health, advocating instead for responsible media coverage. Pompeo also joined Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, and Viola Davis in a 2016 political campaign supporting Hillary Clinton.

Real Estate

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery own an impressive property portfolio:

Malibu Estate

In 2014, they bought a $6.365 million home from Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman. In 2022, they purchased the neighboring property for $10.3 million, creating a combined estate worth over $30 million . Pompeo showcased the home in a 2022 Architectural Digest tour.

In 2014, they bought a $6.365 million home from Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman. In 2022, they purchased the neighboring property for $10.3 million, creating a combined estate worth over $30 million. Pompeo showcased the home in a 2022 Architectural Digest tour.

Hamptons Farmhouse

Purchased for $925,000 in 2011 and sold in 2020 for $2.995 million.

Purchased for $925,000 in 2011 and sold in 2020 for $2.995 million.

Hollywood Hills Homes:

Pompeo has sold multiple homes in the area for $2.075 million and $2.765 million.

