How Hillary Scott Increased Her Net Worth

Hillary Scott has become one of the most influential voices in modern country music. Best known as the co-lead singer of the award-winning group Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), she has achieved massive success as a performer, songwriter, and recording artist. Today, Hillary Scott net worth is estimated at $25 million, a reflection of her chart-topping hits, global tours, songwriting royalties, and award-winning side projects.

Hillary Scott Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth April 1, 1986 Place of Birth Nashville, Tennessee

Since Lady A’s debut in 2006, the group has earned multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM Awards, sold millions of albums, and dominated country and adult contemporary charts worldwide. Their music breakthrough, “Need You Now,” remains one of the best-selling country singles of all time, earning 6× Platinum status in the U.S.

Early Life

Born on April 1, 1986, in Nashville, Tennessee, Hillary Scott was introduced to music from an early age. Her parents, musician Lang Scott and celebrated country singer Linda Davis, frequently took her on the road, where she was homeschooled for part of her childhood. She later attended Donelson Christian Academy, graduating in 2004.

Scott discovered her passion for performing after joining her mother on stage during a Christmas show—a moment that inspired her to pursue a music career. She later studied at Middle Tennessee State University, where her early professional journey began.

Career

Before her rise to fame, Scott worked with songwriter Victoria Shaw and even auditioned twice for American Idol, though she did not make it past the early rounds. Despite the setbacks, her persistence eventually paid off.

While still a college student, she crossed paths with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, and together the three wrote their first song, “All We’d Ever Need.” This collaboration sparked the formation of what would soon become one of the biggest acts in country music.

Lady A

In 2006, Scott, Kelley, and Haywood officially formed Lady A, signing with Capitol Records Nashville in 2007. Their debut single “Love Don’t Live Here” introduced them to the industry, and their 2008 self-titled debut album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Country Albums Chart.

Breakthrough Albums & Hit Singles

“Lady Antebellum” (2008) – 2× Platinum

– 2× Platinum “Need You Now” (2010) – 4× Platinum

– 4× Platinum “Own the Night” (2011) – #1 in the U.S. and Canada

– #1 in the U.S. and Canada “Golden” (2013) – featured the smash hit “Downtown”

– featured the smash hit “Downtown” “747” (2014) – brought the hit single “Bartender”

Their chart-topping singles include:

I Run to You

Need You Now

American Honey

Our Kind of Love

Just a Kiss

We Owned the Night

Dancin’ Away with My Heart

Downtown

Compass

Bartender

“Need You Now” became a global phenomenon, topping charts in multiple countries and earning five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

In 2020, the band officially rebranded as Lady A, distancing themselves from the historical connotations of the word “Antebellum.”

Other Music Projects

Outside Lady A, Hillary Scott has enjoyed success as a solo and collaborative artist. Her biggest project, the faith-based family album “Love Remains” (2016), featured her parents and sister. Blending gospel, bluegrass, and inspirational music, the album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and won:

Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Thy Will”

Scott has also collaborated with artists such as:

Luke Bryan

Dave Barnes

Maroon 5

Thomas Rhett (featured on the hit Be a Light)

As a songwriter, she has penned tracks for other artists, including Sara Evans’ No. 1 hit “A Little Bit Stronger”, featured in the film Country Strong, and Blake Shelton’s “Suffocating.”

Personal Life

Hillary Scott married drummer Chris Tyrrell in 2012. Tyrrell became a full-time drummer for Lady A in 2011 and later stepped back from touring to support their growing family.

The couple shares three daughters:

Eisele

Betsy and Emory (twins)

They reside in Brentwood, Tennessee, in a luxurious 7,600-square-foot home featuring six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Hillary Scott Net Worth

Hillary Scott net worth is estimated to be $25 million.