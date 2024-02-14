As of 2024, the average hourly pay for Ice Road Truck Drivers in the United States stands at $27.09. While this figure provides a general overview, the range of hourly wages varies significantly, from as high as $49.52 to as low as $10.34. The majority of Ice Road Truck Drivers earn between $18.99 (25th percentile) and $31.73 (75th percentile), indicating a wide spectrum of potential earnings influenced by factors such as skill level, location, and years of experience.

Analyzing recent job postings on ZipRecruiter reveals that the Ice Road Truck Driver job market is relatively inactive, with few companies currently hiring in locations such as Nairobi, Kenya, and throughout the United States. In some areas, Ice Road Truck Drivers may earn significantly less than the national average, emphasizing the importance of considering location when evaluating potential earnings. Let us explore how much do ice road truckers make.

How Much do Ice Road Truckers Make?

Top 10 Highest Paying Cities for Ice Road Truck Driver Jobs

Bolinas, CA
Inverness, CA
Jewett, TX

These cities offer salaries above the national average for Ice Road Truck Drivers, with Bolinas, CA, leading the pack. Jewett, TX, for example, surpasses the national average by $15,052 (26.7%), while Bolinas, CA, offers an impressive $23,981 (42.6%) more than the average salary.

Despite the potential for higher earnings in these cities, variations in average salaries between locations suggest that wage advancement may be modest. Additionally, factors such as cost of living should be considered when evaluating the overall economic benefits of relocating as an Ice Road Truck Driver.

Top 5 Best Paying Related Ice Road Truck Driver Jobs in the U.S.

Seasonal Owner Operator Truck Driver
Truck Driver Lease Purchase Program
OTR Flatbed Driver

These related roles offer significantly higher pay than the average Ice Road Truck Driver salary, ranging from $33,652 (59.7%) to $154,074 (273.4%) more annually. Qualified individuals may find lucrative opportunities in these positions, potentially surpassing the earnings of a typical Ice Road Truck Driver.