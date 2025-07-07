How Old Is Alaska Violet? Age Of The Rising Roblox Star

Alaska Violet, the Australian content creator known for her vibrant Roblox and Bloxburg gameplay, is 22 years old as of 2025. She was born on July 3, 2003, and has rapidly emerged as a prominent figure in the digital gaming space, captivating audiences across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

How Old Is Alaska Violet? 22 Years (As of 2025) Date of Birth July 3, 2003 Nationality Australian Birth Sign Cancer

Who Is Alaska Violet?

Alaska Violet is a well-known Roblox gaming influencer and digital creator celebrated for her imaginative build battles and viral challenges, especially within the Bloxburg community. Based in Australia, she first gained traction through her “Chat GPT builds my Bloxburg house” series, which showcased her creativity and interactive content style. Over time, her flair for design and humorous storytelling transformed her into a fan favorite across multiple platforms.

Alaska Violet Career

Alaska began her social media journey in 2020, and within just a few years, she has built a loyal audience. Her YouTube channel, boasting over 1.7 million subscribers, is filled with creative Roblox builds, challenge videos, and fan-inspired content. She maintains a twice-weekly posting schedule, which keeps her fanbase engaged and eager for new uploads.

Her influence extends beyond YouTube. On TikTok, where she has amassed over 630,000 followers, Alaska shares shorter, entertaining clips—ranging from her Bloxburg creations to humorous moments with her pet cat. Her TikToks, known for their quick-witted style and high engagement, make her one of the platform’s most relatable gaming influencers.

On Instagram, Alaska blends personal updates with brand promotions and merchandise highlights, including her popular Alaska Violet hoodies. Though she posts less frequently there, her engagement remains strong, showcasing a dedicated fan base.

Community Connection

Alaska’s age—just 20 years old—hasn’t stopped her from building a thriving career. She has created a strong sense of community by encouraging her followers to participate in her content, from fan-submitted build ideas to collaborative gameplay. Her “star code ALASKA” initiative during Robux purchases also strengthens her connection with fans.

Her warm personality, matched with a keen sense of branding and content strategy, makes her stand out in a crowded creator landscape. Alaska Violet is not just a gamer; she’s a community builder, creative powerhouse, and role model for aspiring content creators.

How Old Is Alaska Violet?

