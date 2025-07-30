How Poor Performance Will Now Attract Sanctions In Public Service

Repeated failure to meet performance targets will now lead to sanctions against public servants, according to new directives issued by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Koskei made the announcement on Wednesday during a virtual consultative meeting with Principal Secretaries, Heads of Legal, Human Resources, Audit, Procurement, and members of Standing Committees.

The session agreed on concrete steps to implement the Matrix of Legal Consequences for Infractions—a structured framework aimed at guiding consistent and lawful responses to poor performance and misconduct.

“The message is clear and consistent. Administratively, the rules are known—and so are the consequences,” said Koskei.

“Disregard of lawful instructions will attract formal reprimand or corrective action. Repeated failure to meet performance targets will trigger structured interventions or sanctions, as appropriate.”

He directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to roll out the framework within 21 days. This includes briefing officers, obtaining signed acknowledgments, and submitting compliance reports.

In a July 24 memo to top government officials, Koskei warned that non-performance, malpractice, and impunity are rampant in public service. He accused top officials of sitting on corrective measures and resolutions, which has led to a “culture of abject impunity” and recurring malpractice.

Koskei noted that many officials, including Principal Secretaries and other senior civil servants, were not taking action to improve service delivery or punish those failing in their duties. This inaction, he said, has eroded public trust and resulted in unexplained losses and wastage of public resources.

“The public is losing confidence in institutions due to widespread impunity and the misuse of funds,” he said, pointing out the delivery of substandard goods and services across government.

The meeting came just a month after President William Ruto held a similar high-level gathering with Cabinet Secretaries, signaling growing concern in the Kenya Kwanza administration over underperformance.

In August 2023, President Ruto publicly warned Cabinet Secretaries that their time in office was limited if they failed to demonstrate expertise and leadership in their ministries.

“The moment I know more than you in your ministry, then you must begin to understand that something is very wrong,” the President said. “You are supposed to advise me—how will you do that if you have less information than I do?”

Koskei emphasized that revamping public service will require a cultural shift in attitude and ethics. “The Public Service must be re-imagined to improve delivery through the right attitude and prompt corrective action, anchored in lawful and consistent accountability for failure,” he said.