Archiving emails in Outlook is a useful way to keep your inbox organized without permanently deleting important messages. Archived emails are moved out of your main inbox but remain accessible whenever you need them. Learning how to archive emails in Outlook can help you manage your mailbox more efficiently and improve productivity.

Start by launching Outlook on your computer or opening Outlook on the web.

Sign in to your account if required.

Open Outlook

Access your mailbox

Ensure your emails have loaded

Select the Emails to Archive

Locate the messages you want to remove from your inbox and move to the archive.

You can archive one email or multiple emails at the same time.

Browse your inbox

Select the desired email(s)

Use Ctrl or Shift to select multiple messages if needed

Use the Archive Option

Outlook includes a built-in Archive feature that moves emails to the Archive folder.

This helps keep your inbox uncluttered while retaining access to the messages.

Click the Archive button on the toolbar

button on the toolbar Or right-click the email and select Archive

Confirm the emails move to the Archive folder

Archive Emails Automatically (Optional)

Outlook also offers AutoArchive features on some desktop versions.

This can automatically move older emails to archive files based on your settings.

Open Outlook settings

Locate AutoArchive options

Configure the preferred schedule and rules

Access Archived Emails

Archived emails remain available whenever you need them.

You can view them through the Archive folder in Outlook.

Open the Archive folder

Search for archived messages

Move emails back to the inbox if necessary

Organize Your Mailbox Regularly

Regular archiving can help keep your mailbox manageable and improve performance.

Make archiving part of your routine email management.

Archive emails you no longer need in the inbox

Keep important messages accessible

Review archived emails periodically

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