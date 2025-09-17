In many situations, you may need to forward or share an entire email with someone else. Instead of simply copying and pasting the message, attaching an email to another email ensures that all details, including formatting and attachments, remain intact. This method is commonly used in both professional and personal communication. Learning how to attach an email properly will make your correspondence clearer and more professional. Here is how to attach an email to another email.

Open the Email You Want to Share

Start by opening the email that you want to send as an attachment. This could be in Gmail, Outlook, or another email service. Make sure you have the correct email selected before proceeding. Choose the Forward or More Options Feature

Most email platforms give you an option to forward the email. However, if you want to attach the email as a file, look for “More options” or the three-dot menu in Gmail, or the “More” tab in Outlook. This feature allows you to download or forward the email in a different format. Download the Email as a File

In Gmail, you can select “Download message,” which saves the email as an .eml file. In Outlook, you can drag the email onto your desktop, and it will automatically save in the correct format. These files can then be attached like any other document. Start a New Email

Once you have saved the email file, open a new email message. Enter the recipient’s address, add a subject line, and type a short message explaining that you are attaching a previous email for their review. Attach the Email File

Click on the “Attach file” option (usually represented by a paperclip icon) and browse for the .eml file you saved. Attach it as you would with a normal document or image. This way, the recipient can open the email exactly as you received it. Send the Email

After attaching the email, check everything carefully before sending. Make sure the correct file is attached and that your message is clear. Once confirmed, click “Send.”

