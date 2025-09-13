LinkedIn is one of the most powerful platforms for professionals to connect, network, and find job opportunities. One of the key ways to stand out on LinkedIn is by having a complete and professional profile. While your LinkedIn profile already acts as an online CV, uploading your actual CV can make a big difference, especially when applying for jobs directly on the platform. Adding your CV allows potential employers and recruiters to see your full career history and skills in a document format they are familiar with. This also makes it easier for you to apply quickly to job postings without having to rewrite all your details every time. If you want to increase your chances of being noticed by recruiters, here is a simple guide on how to add CV on LinkedIn.

Log in to Your LinkedIn Account

Start by opening LinkedIn in your browser or mobile app and sign in with your username and password. Make sure you are on the homepage before proceeding. Go to Your Profile Section

Click on your profile picture or your name at the top of the page to access your profile. This is where you can edit and upload documents, including your CV. Add a Featured Section

Scroll down your profile until you see the Featured section. If you do not have this section, you can add it by clicking Add profile section and selecting Featured. Upload Your CV File

In the Featured section, click the + button, then select Media. From here, choose your CV file from your computer. LinkedIn supports formats such as PDF, DOC, and DOCX. Give Your CV a Title and Description

After uploading, you will be prompted to add a title and description. Make sure to use a clear title like “John Doe – CV” or “Resume – Marketing Specialist.” You can also write a short description highlighting your skills or career goals. Save and Publish

Once you are satisfied with the title and description, click Save. Your CV will now appear in your Featured section, visible to recruiters and connections who view your profile. Use Your CV When Applying for Jobs

If you are applying for jobs on LinkedIn, you can also upload your CV directly during the application process. LinkedIn saves your uploaded CVs, allowing you to use them in future job applications without re-uploading each time.

