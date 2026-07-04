Psychometrists are professionals who administer, score, and interpret psychological and educational assessments under the scope of practice prescribed in South Africa. They work in schools, healthcare facilities, private practices, corporate organizations, and research institutions, helping assess aptitude, personality, cognitive ability, and career interests. Learning how to become a psychometrist in South Africa can help you prepare for a rewarding career in psychological assessment.

Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with good academic results.

Subjects such as Mathematics and Life Sciences can be beneficial for admission to psychology programmes.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Achieve the required university admission scores

Meet the entry requirements of your chosen institution

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology

Enroll in a recognised university and complete a bachelor’s degree with psychology as a major subject.

This provides the foundation in human behaviour, psychological theories, and research methods.

Complete an accredited undergraduate degree

Study psychology and related subjects

Develop research and analytical skills

Complete an Honours Degree in Psychology

After your bachelor’s degree, complete a BPsych equivalent or an Honours degree in Psychology, depending on the training pathway offered by your institution.

This prepares you for professional psychometric training.

Enrol in an accredited honours or BPsych programme

Develop assessment and counselling skills

Meet the academic requirements for further training

Complete Practical Training

Psychometrists must complete supervised practical training as required by the professional standards in South Africa.

This allows you to gain experience administering and interpreting psychological assessments.

Complete the required supervised practicum or internship

Learn to administer psychological tests

Develop professional and ethical practice skills

Register with the HPCSA

Before practising, you must register as a psychometrist with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Registration is mandatory to practise legally in South Africa.

Meet all HPCSA registration requirements

Submit the required documentation

Obtain registration before practising independently

Continue Your Professional Development

Psychological assessment methods and professional standards continue to evolve.

Continuing education helps you maintain your knowledge and provide high-quality assessment services.

Attend professional development courses

Stay informed about new assessment tools

Renew your professional registration as required

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