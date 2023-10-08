Technology as taken over. This is seen where are moving paperless. This, as well is seen in buying airtime. Importantly, it is now possible for one to buy airtime to other mobile networks in Kenya. The biggest question currently is how to buy airtel Airtime from Mpesa.

If you want to buy Airtel airtime using M-Pesa, you can follow these steps:

On your mobile phone, open the M-Pesa menu. You can usually access this by dialing *150# and pressing the call button.

Choose “Lipa na M-Pesa”

From the M-Pesa menu, select “Lipa na M-Pesa.” This option is typically number 4 on the menu.

Select “Pay Bill”

In the “Lipa na M-Pesa” menu, choose “Pay Bill.” This option is usually number 2.

Enter Airtel Paybill Number

You will be prompted to enter the Paybill number for Airtel. Enter the Airtel Paybill number, which is 220220.

Enter Your Airtel Mobile Number

After entering the Paybill number, you’ll be asked to enter your Airtel mobile number as the Account Number. Make sure to enter your Airtel number correctly.

Enter the Amount

Next, enter the amount of Airtel airtime you want to purchase. Ensure you have enough money in your M-Pesa account to cover the cost.

Enter Your M-Pesa PIN

You’ll be prompted to enter your M-Pesa PIN to confirm the transaction. Enter your PIN securely.

Confirm the Transaction

Double-check the details you’ve entered, including the Airtel number, the amount, and the Paybill number. If everything is correct, confirm the transaction.

Wait for Confirmation

After a successful transaction, you will receive a confirmation message from both M-Pesa and Airtel. The message will contain details of the airtime purchase.

Enjoy Your Airtel Airtime

Your Airtel mobile number should now be topped up with the airtime you purchased.

Please note that transaction fees may apply, and it’s essential to ensure that you enter the correct information, including the Airtel number and Paybill number, to avoid any issues with your airtime purchase.

Also Read: How Fraudsters Used Man’s ID to Transact Sh2.7 million on Mpesa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...