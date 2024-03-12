Gaining admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is an exciting opportunity for many prospective students. To begin this journey, one must first purchase the application forms. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to buy KNUST forms online, making the application process smooth and convenient.

Start by accessing the official website of KNUST. Navigate to the admissions section, where you’ll find information about the application process, requirements, and important dates. Before purchasing the application forms, you’ll need to create an account on the KNUST admissions portal. Provide accurate details such as your name, email address, phone number, and any other required information. Once your account is created, log in using your credentials. This will give you access to the application portal, where you can proceed with purchasing the forms. On the application portal, you’ll find a list of available programs and courses offered by KNUST. Choose the program you wish to apply for and proceed to the next step. Before accessing the application forms, you’ll be required to pay the application fee. KNUST typically accepts online payment methods such as mobile money, credit/debit cards, or bank transfers. Follow the instructions provided to complete the payment securely. After successfully paying the application fee, you’ll gain access to the downloadable application forms. Click on the relevant link to download the forms to your device. Carefully read through the instructions and guidelines provided with the application forms. Fill out the required fields accurately, providing all necessary information and supporting documents. In addition to the completed application forms, you’ll need to upload scanned copies of your academic transcripts, certificates, passport-sized photograph, and any other required documents. Ensure that the documents meet the specified format and size requirements. Before submitting your application, take the time to review all the information provided and double-check for any errors or omissions. Once you’re satisfied with the accuracy of your application, submit it through the online portal. After submitting your application, you’ll receive a confirmation email or notification acknowledging receipt of your application. Keep track of any further instructions or updates provided by KNUST regarding the status of your application.

Also Read: How To Check BECE Results