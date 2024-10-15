How To Cancel iCloud Storage Plan: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’ve decided that you no longer need the additional iCloud storage you subscribed to, or if you want to switch to a different plan, canceling your iCloud storage plan is a straightforward process. Here is how to cancel iCloud storage plan.

Before canceling, it’s good to understand the iCloud storage options:

Free Plan : Includes 5 GB of storage.

: Includes 5 GB of storage. Paid Plans: Offer 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB options, available for a monthly fee.

How to Cancel Your iCloud Storage Plan Canceling on iPhone or iPad

Tap the Settings app on your device. This will take you to your Apple ID settings. Tap on “iCloud” to access your iCloud settings. Tap on “Manage Storage” or “iCloud Storage.” Tap on “Change Storage Plan.” At the bottom, choose “Downgrade Options.” You may need to enter your Apple ID password. Select the free 5 GB plan or another option if you prefer. Tap “Done” to confirm your changes.

Canceling on Mac

Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner and select “System Preferences.” Choose “Apple ID” to access your account settings. From the sidebar, select “iCloud.” Click on “Manage” in the bottom right corner. Click on “Change Storage Plan.” Select “Downgrade Options” and enter your Apple ID password. Select the free 5 GB plan. Click “Done” to save your changes.

Canceling on Windows

If you use iCloud for Windows, follow these steps:

Launch the iCloud application on your PC. Enter your Apple ID credentials if prompted. Click on “Storage.” Select “Change Storage Plan.” Click on “Downgrade Options” and enter your Apple ID password. Choose the 5 GB free plan. Click “Done” to finalize your changes.

Canceling via the Web

Open a web browser and go to iCloud.com. Log in with your Apple ID and password. Click on your name in the top right corner, then select “Account Settings.” Click on “Manage” in the Storage section. Select “Change Storage Plan.” Choose “Downgrade Options” and enter your Apple ID password. Choose the free 5 GB option. Click “Done” to complete the process.

Important Considerations

Ensure that you have enough available space on the new plan. If you’re downgrading to a plan that offers less storage, remove files or backups if necessary.

Your cancellation will take effect at the end of the current billing cycle. You will retain your storage until then.

If you downgrade to a plan that doesn’t support all your data, make sure to back up or delete unnecessary items to avoid data loss.

