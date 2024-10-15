How To Cancel iCloud Storage Plan: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’ve decided that you no longer need the additional iCloud storage you subscribed to, or if you want to switch to a different plan, canceling your iCloud storage plan is a straightforward process. Here is how to cancel iCloud storage plan.
Before canceling, it’s good to understand the iCloud storage options:
- Free Plan: Includes 5 GB of storage.
- Paid Plans: Offer 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB options, available for a monthly fee.
- How to Cancel Your iCloud Storage Plan
- Canceling on iPhone or iPad
- Tap the Settings app on your device.
- This will take you to your Apple ID settings.
- Tap on “iCloud” to access your iCloud settings.
- Tap on “Manage Storage” or “iCloud Storage.”
- Tap on “Change Storage Plan.”
- At the bottom, choose “Downgrade Options.” You may need to enter your Apple ID password.
- Select the free 5 GB plan or another option if you prefer.
- Tap “Done” to confirm your changes.
- Canceling on Mac
- Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner and select “System Preferences.”
- Choose “Apple ID” to access your account settings.
- From the sidebar, select “iCloud.”
- Click on “Manage” in the bottom right corner.
- Click on “Change Storage Plan.”
- Select “Downgrade Options” and enter your Apple ID password.
- Select the free 5 GB plan.
- Click “Done” to save your changes.
- Canceling on Windows
If you use iCloud for Windows, follow these steps:
- Launch the iCloud application on your PC.
- Enter your Apple ID credentials if prompted.
- Click on “Storage.”
- Select “Change Storage Plan.”
- Click on “Downgrade Options” and enter your Apple ID password.
- Choose the 5 GB free plan.
- Click “Done” to finalize your changes.
- Canceling via the Web
- Open a web browser and go to iCloud.com.
- Log in with your Apple ID and password.
- Click on your name in the top right corner, then select “Account Settings.”
- Click on “Manage” in the Storage section.
- Select “Change Storage Plan.”
- Choose “Downgrade Options” and enter your Apple ID password.
- Choose the free 5 GB option.
- Click “Done” to complete the process.
- Important Considerations
- Ensure that you have enough available space on the new plan. If you’re downgrading to a plan that offers less storage, remove files or backups if necessary.
- Your cancellation will take effect at the end of the current billing cycle. You will retain your storage until then.
- If you downgrade to a plan that doesn’t support all your data, make sure to back up or delete unnecessary items to avoid data loss.
