    How To Change A Tap Washer: A Step-By-Step Guide

    Changing a tap washer is a straightforward DIY task that can save you time and money. A worn-out washer is often the culprit behind a dripping tap, and replacing it can help conserve water and prevent further plumbing issues. Here is how to change a tap washer.

    Tools

    • Adjustable wrench or basin wrench
    • Screwdriver (flathead or Phillips, depending on the screws)
    • Plumber’s tape
    • Pliers
    • Bucket or bowl (to catch any water)
    • Cloth or rag

    Materials

    • Replacement washers (make sure to get the correct size for your tap)
    • O-rings (if applicable)
    • Lubricant (plumber’s grease)

    Instructions

    1. Turn Off the Water Supply
    1. Under the sink, you will find the shut-off valves. Turn these valves clockwise to stop the water flow.
    2. Turn on the tap to release any remaining water and relieve pressure. This will make it easier to work.
    1. Prepare Your Workspace
    1. Remove any items from under the sink and lay down a cloth or towel to protect the surface and catch any spills.
    2. Position a bucket or bowl under the tap to collect any water that may spill out.
    1. Remove the Tap Handle
    1. Use a screwdriver to remove any screws that hold the handle in place. Some taps may have a decorative cap that hides the screw; pry this off gently with a flathead screwdriver.
    2. Once the screws are removed, gently pull the handle off the tap. If it’s stuck, wiggle it back and forth to loosen it.
    1. Access the Washer
    1. Use an adjustable wrench to unscrew the packing nut (the large nut located beneath the handle). Be cautious not to apply too much force, as this can damage the tap.
    2. Depending on your tap type (compression, cartridge, or ball), you may need to pull out the cartridge or valve. Note how it’s positioned so you can replace it correctly.
    1. Replace the Washer
    1. The washer is usually located at the bottom of the valve or cartridge. Examine it to ensure it’s worn or damaged.
    2. Take out the old washer. If it’s stuck, you may need to use pliers. Be careful not to damage the seat.
    3. Place the new washer in the same position as the old one. Make sure it fits snugly against the seat. If applicable, also replace any O-rings.
    1. Reassemble the Tap
    1. Place the cartridge or valve back into the tap, ensuring it aligns correctly.
    2. Screw the packing nut back into place and tighten it gently with your wrench. Avoid overtightening, as this can cause damage.
    3. Place the handle back on and secure it with screws. Replace any decorative caps.
    1. Turn the Water Supply Back On
    1. Turn the water supply valves counterclockwise to restore water flow.
    2. Turn on the tap to check for any leaks around the handle or base. If you notice any, turn off the water and ensure all connections are secure.
    1. Clean Up
    1. Empty the bucket and clean up any spilled water.
    2. Return any items you removed earlier.

