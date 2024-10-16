How To Change A Tap Washer: A Step-By-Step Guide

Changing a tap washer is a straightforward DIY task that can save you time and money. A worn-out washer is often the culprit behind a dripping tap, and replacing it can help conserve water and prevent further plumbing issues. Here is how to change a tap washer.
Tools
- Adjustable wrench or basin wrench
- Screwdriver (flathead or Phillips, depending on the screws)
- Plumber’s tape
- Pliers
- Bucket or bowl (to catch any water)
- Cloth or rag
Materials
- Replacement washers (make sure to get the correct size for your tap)
- O-rings (if applicable)
- Lubricant (plumber’s grease)
Instructions
- Turn Off the Water Supply
- Under the sink, you will find the shut-off valves. Turn these valves clockwise to stop the water flow.
- Turn on the tap to release any remaining water and relieve pressure. This will make it easier to work.
- Prepare Your Workspace
- Remove any items from under the sink and lay down a cloth or towel to protect the surface and catch any spills.
- Position a bucket or bowl under the tap to collect any water that may spill out.
- Remove the Tap Handle
- Use a screwdriver to remove any screws that hold the handle in place. Some taps may have a decorative cap that hides the screw; pry this off gently with a flathead screwdriver.
- Once the screws are removed, gently pull the handle off the tap. If it’s stuck, wiggle it back and forth to loosen it.
- Access the Washer
- Use an adjustable wrench to unscrew the packing nut (the large nut located beneath the handle). Be cautious not to apply too much force, as this can damage the tap.
- Depending on your tap type (compression, cartridge, or ball), you may need to pull out the cartridge or valve. Note how it’s positioned so you can replace it correctly.
- Replace the Washer
- The washer is usually located at the bottom of the valve or cartridge. Examine it to ensure it’s worn or damaged.
- Take out the old washer. If it’s stuck, you may need to use pliers. Be careful not to damage the seat.
- Place the new washer in the same position as the old one. Make sure it fits snugly against the seat. If applicable, also replace any O-rings.
- Reassemble the Tap
- Place the cartridge or valve back into the tap, ensuring it aligns correctly.
- Screw the packing nut back into place and tighten it gently with your wrench. Avoid overtightening, as this can cause damage.
- Place the handle back on and secure it with screws. Replace any decorative caps.
- Turn the Water Supply Back On
- Turn the water supply valves counterclockwise to restore water flow.
- Turn on the tap to check for any leaks around the handle or base. If you notice any, turn off the water and ensure all connections are secure.
- Clean Up
- Empty the bucket and clean up any spilled water.
- Return any items you removed earlier.
