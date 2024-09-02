How To Change Your Keyboard Layout

Changing your keyboard layout can enhance your typing efficiency or accommodate different languages and typing preferences. Whether you need to switch to a layout that supports a different language or optimize your keyboard for specific tasks, the process is simple and can be done in just a few steps. This guide will help you navigate the process of how to change keyboard layout for both Windows and macOS systems.
- Keyboard Layouts
Before making changes, it’s important to know what keyboard layouts are available and how they might affect your typing:
- QWERTY: The most common layout in English-speaking countries.
- AZERTY: Used primarily in French-speaking regions.
- QWERTZ: Common in German-speaking countries.
- Dvorak: Designed to increase typing speed and efficiency.
- Others: Various layouts exist for different languages and needs.
- Changing Keyboard Layout on Windows
To change your keyboard layout on a Windows PC, follow these steps:
- Open Settings. You can do this by clicking the Start menu and selecting the gear icon, or by pressing Windows + I on your keyboard.
- Go to “Time & Language”.
- Click on “Language” in the left-hand menu.
- Under “Preferred languages”, select the language you want to add a new layout for. If the desired language is not listed, click “Add a language” and follow the prompts to add it.
- Click on the language you want to modify and select “Options”.
- In the “Keyboards” section, click “Add a keyboard” and choose the layout you want to add.
- If you want to remove the old layout, click on it and select “Remove”.
- Changing Keyboard Layout on macOS
To change your keyboard layout on a macOS device, follow these steps:
- Open System Preferences. You can find this by clicking the Apple menu in the top-left corner and selecting “System Preferences”.
- Click on “Keyboard”.
- Go to the “Input Sources” tab.
- Click the “+” button to add a new keyboard layout.
- Browse through the list and select the layout you want to add. Click “Add” to include it.
- If you want to remove the old layout, select it from the list and click the “-“ button.
- Switching Between Keyboard Layouts
Once you’ve added multiple keyboard layouts, you can switch between them:
- On Windows:
- Click on the language icon in the taskbar (it may display the current language abbreviation like ENG for English).
- Select the desired keyboard layout from the list that appears.
- On macOS:
- Click on the input menu icon in the menu bar (it might display a flag or character symbol).
- Choose the desired keyboard layout from the dropdown menu.
- Testing Your New Keyboard Layout
After changing your keyboard layout, it’s a good idea to test it:
- Open a text editor (like Notepad on Windows or TextEdit on macOS).
- Type using the new layout to ensure it’s working as expected and to get accustomed to the changes.
- Troubleshooting Common Issues
If you encounter problems while changing or using your keyboard layout:
- Make sure you’ve added the correct language and layout through the settings.
- Practice typing with the new layout to adjust to the different key positions.
- Ensure that the language bar or input menu is enabled and visible on your taskbar or menu bar.
