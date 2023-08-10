How To Check Airtel Data Balance

Staying on top of your Airtel data usage is essential to manage your internet activities effectively. Whether you’re browsing, streaming, or working online, knowing your data balance helps you avoid unexpected interruptions. Here’s how to easily check your Airtel data balance:

USSD Code Method

Dial *140# on your Airtel mobile phone.

Almost instantly, a pop-up message will appear on your screen displaying your remaining data balance and validity period.

Also Read: How To Recharge Airtel: Convenient Ways To Top Up Your Airtime

This method is quick and doesn’t require an internet connection.

Text Message Method

Open your phone’s messaging app.

Create a new message.

In the message body, type “STATUS” (without quotes).

Send the message to 141.

Shortly after sending, you will receive a message from Airtel containing your data balance and validity.

Airtel Thanks App

Download and install the Airtel Thanks app from your device’s app store.

Open the app and log in using your Airtel number.

Once logged in, you’ll see your main account dashboard.

Look for the “Data Balance” section, which will display your remaining data balance and validity period.

Airtel Website

Open your preferred web browser on your device.

Visit the official Airtel website.

Also Read: How To Transfer Data On Airtel: Share Data With Your Loved Ones

Log in to your Airtel account using your number and password.

Navigate to the data balance section, which will show your remaining data and its validity.

Customer Care

Dial 111 on your Airtel mobile phone.

Follow the voice prompts to connect with Airtel’s customer care service.

Request your data balance from the customer care representative, and they will provide the information.

Remember to ensure your device is connected to the Airtel network while using any of these methods. Additionally, keep in mind that data balance codes and methods might change over time, so it’s always a good idea to verify the latest information from Airtel’s official sources.

By regularly checking your Airtel data balance, you can manage your usage effectively, avoid overage charges, and make the most out of your data plans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...