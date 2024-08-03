TymeBank, a digital-first bank in South Africa, offers convenient banking services without the need for traditional branch visits. Checking your balance on TymeBank using your cellphone is a straightforward process that ensures you can manage your finances on the go. Here is how to check balance on TymeBank using cellphone.
- Understanding TymeBank’s Mobile Options
TymeBank provides several ways to check your balance through your cellphone. You can use their mobile app, a USSD code, or SMS services. Each method offers a convenient way to keep track of your account balance, making it easy to stay on top of your finances from anywhere.
- Using the TymeBank Mobile App
The TymeBank mobile app is the most user-friendly option for checking your balance. Follow these steps:
- If you haven’t already, download the TymeBank app from the Google Play Store (for Android users) or the Apple App Store (for iPhone users).
- Open the app and log in using your credentials. If you haven’t set up your login details yet, follow the registration prompts to create your account.
- Once logged in, you will see your account dashboard. Your current balance will be displayed prominently on the screen.
- Using USSD Codes
If you prefer not to use the app or have a basic cellphone, you can use USSD codes to check your balance:
- On your cellphone, dial *120*321# and press the call button.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to access your balance information. You may need to enter your account PIN or other security details for verification.
- Using SMS Services
TymeBank also provides SMS services for balance inquiries. This method is useful if you don’t have internet access or prefer not to use the app:
- Compose a text message with the keyword “BAL” and send it to 31588. Ensure you include your TymeBank account number in the message if required.
- You will receive an SMS with your current balance details.
- Considerations for Using Cellphone Services
- Ensure you have a stable network connection when using USSD codes or SMS services to avoid interruptions.
- Always keep your account details secure. Do not share your PIN or security details with anyone.
- While checking your balance via USSD or SMS is generally inexpensive, be aware of any potential charges from your mobile network provider for using these services.
- Troubleshooting Common Issues
If you encounter issues when trying to check your balance, consider the following:
- Ensure you are using the correct USSD code or SMS keyword. Double-check for any typos.
- If you have connectivity issues, try restarting your phone or checking your network signal.
- If the TymeBank app isn’t working, make sure it’s updated to the latest version or try reinstalling it.
Also Read: How To Become A Bolt DriverEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874