With the prevalence of counterfeit and refurbished iPhones in the market, it’s essential to verify the authenticity of a device before making a purchase. One method to determine if an iPhone is original is by checking its serial number. In this guide, we’ll outline the steps how to check if iphone is original using serial number.

Locate the Serial Number The serial number of an iPhone can be found in several places, including: Settings App: Navigate to Settings > General > About and scroll down to find the Serial Number. Device Packaging: The serial number may be printed on the original packaging of the iPhone. SIM Tray: On some iPhone models, the serial number is engraved on the SIM tray.

Verify the Serial Number Once you have obtained the serial number, visit Apple’s official website or use the Apple Support app to verify its authenticity.

Go to Apple’s Check Coverage website or open the Apple Support app on your device.

Enter the serial number in the provided field and follow the on-screen instructions to proceed. Interpret the Results After entering the serial number, you will receive information about the iPhone’s warranty status and eligibility for AppleCare coverage.

If the serial number is recognized by Apple’s system and shows valid warranty coverage, it is likely an original device.

Pay attention to any discrepancies or inconsistencies in the information provided, as they may indicate a counterfeit or refurbished device. Look for Red Flags While verifying the serial number, be vigilant for any signs that the iPhone may not be authentic: Invalid Serial Number: If the serial number is not recognized by Apple’s system or shows as invalid, it may be a counterfeit device. Warranty Expiration: Check if the iPhone’s warranty has expired or if it shows as already registered to another user, which could indicate a refurbished device. Inconsistent Information: Discrepancies between the serial number information and the device’s physical appearance or packaging may suggest a counterfeit device.

Consider Additional Checks In addition to verifying the serial number, consider conducting other checks to ensure the authenticity of the iPhone: Physical Examination: Inspect the device for any signs of tampering, such as mismatched colors, uneven seams, or non-standard logos. Software Check: Use the device’s Settings app to check for any indications of unauthorized modifications or non-standard software.

Seek Professional Assistance If you are unsure about the authenticity of an iPhone or encounter any suspicious signs during the verification process, seek assistance from an authorized Apple retailer or service provider.

Authorized Apple representatives can perform in-depth checks and provide expert guidance on determining the authenticity of the device.

Also Read: How To Write Lesson Note