Checking your Vodafone data balance is essential to ensure you’re aware of your remaining data allowance and avoid unexpected overage charges. Whether you’re using a smartphone, feature phone, or accessing the internet via a modem or router, Vodafone provides multiple methods to check your data balance. In this guide, we’ll explore various ways on how to check Vodafone data balancequickly and easily.

How to Check Vodafone Data Balance Using USSD Code

Dial 7002# from your Vodafone mobile phone.

Press the call button to initiate the request.

You will receive a notification message displaying your remaining data balance.

Using Vodafone App

Download and install the Vodafone Ghana mobile app from the Google Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS).

Log in to your Vodafone account or register if you’re a new user.

Navigate to the “My Account” or “My Usage” section within the app.

Select the option to view your data balance, and the app will display the remaining data allowance.

Via SMS

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Compose a new message.

Type “BAL” and send it to 655.

You will receive a reply SMS with your current data balance information.

How to Check Vodafone Data Balance Online

Visit the Vodafone Ghana website using a web browser on your smartphone or computer.

Log in to your Vodafone account using your credentials.

Navigate to the dashboard or account overview section.

Look for the option to view your data balance, and the website will display the remaining data allowance.

Customer Service Hotline

Dial the Vodafone customer service hotline at 100 from your Vodafone mobile phone.

Follow the automated prompts or speak to a customer service representative.

Request your data balance information, and the representative will provide you with the details.

