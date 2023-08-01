How To Check Your Airtel Phone Number: A Step-By-Step Guide

Forgetting your own phone number can happen to anyone, especially if you have multiple SIM cards or recently switched to a new network.

However, knowing your Airtel phone number is crucial for making calls and receiving messages.

Fortunately, Airtel provides several methods to check your own phone number quickly and easily. In this article, we will walk you through the different ways to check your Airtel phone number.

How to Check Airtel Phone Number via USSD Code

Using the Airtel USSD code is one of the quickest and most convenient ways to find out your phone number.

Follow these steps

Dial *121# on your Airtel mobile phone.

A menu will appear on your screen with several options.

Select “Manage My Account” or “My Account” from the menu.

Choose “My Number” or “My Airtel Number” from the next set of options.

Your Airtel phone number will be displayed on the screen.

How to Check Airtel Phone Number via Call

If you prefer to hear your phone number verbally, you can use this method:

Dial a friend or family member’s phone number you trust and have them read your phone number back to you.

Alternatively, you can use a landline or another phone to call your Airtel number and check the caller ID display to see your number.

How to Check Airtel Phone Number via SMS

You can also check your Airtel phone number through SMS. Follow these steps

Compose a new SMS from your Airtel mobile phone.

Type any message or keyword (e.g., “CHECK” or “NUMBER”) in the message field.

Send the SMS to any phone number you have access to, such as your friend’s phone.

When your friend receives the message, your Airtel phone number will be displayed as the sender.

How to Check Airtel Phone Number via Airtel Website or Mobile App

If you have access to the Airtel website or the Airtel mobile app, you can use it to find your phone number.

Follow these steps

Using Airtel Website

Visit the official Airtel website (www.airtel.com) on your computer or mobile browser.

Look for the “Sign In” or “My Account” option and click on it.

Log in using your Airtel account credentials.

Once logged in, navigate to the “Account Details” or “Profile” section.

Your Airtel phone number will be displayed in your account information.

Using Airtel Mobile App

Open the Airtel mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.

Log in using your Airtel account credentials or set up a new account if you haven’t registered yet.

After logging in, navigate to the “My Account” or “My Profile” section.

Your Airtel phone number will be displayed in the app.

How to Check Airtel Phone Number via Customer Service

If the above methods are not feasible, you can contact Airtel customer service for assistance. Follow these steps

Dial 111 from any Airtel line to reach Airtel customer service.

Speak to a customer service representative and provide them with your details for verification.

The customer service representative will then provide your Airtel phone number.

Knowing your Airtel phone number is essential for staying connected and managing your communications effectively.

With the various methods provided by Airtel, you can quickly find your phone number through USSD codes, SMS, the Airtel website, the Airtel mobile app, or by contacting customer service.

Choose the method that is most convenient for you and never be in the dark about your phone number again.

