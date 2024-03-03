How To Check Your MTN Data Balance

In today’s digital age, staying connected is more important than ever, and having access to your data balance ensures that you can browse the internet, stream videos, and connect with friends and family without interruption.

If you’re an MTN subscriber, checking your data balance is quick and easy. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to check your MTN data balance so you can stay informed and in control of your internet usage.

How to Check MTN Data Balance Using USSD Code

The most convenient way to check your MTN data balance is by using USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) code.

Simply dial *138# on your mobile phone and press the call button.

A menu will appear on your screen with various options. Select the option for “Check data balance” or a similar option, usually indicated by a number.

How to Check MTN Data Balance Via SMS

Another method to check your MTN data balance is by sending a text message.

Open your messaging app and create a new message.

In the recipient field, enter “156” (MTN’s shortcode for checking data balance).

In the message body, type “BAL” and send the message.

How to Check MTN Data Balance Using MyMTN App

If you prefer a more visual and user-friendly interface, you can download the MyMTN app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Once downloaded, open the app and log in with your MTN mobile number.

Navigate to the “Data” or “Usage” section of the app, where you’ll find detailed information about your data balance, usage history, and more.

Calling Customer Service

If you’re unable to check your data balance using the USSD code, SMS, or MyMTN app, you can always call MTN’s customer service helpline.

Dial 100 from your MTN mobile phone and follow the automated prompts to speak with a customer service representative.

Be prepared to provide your mobile number and any other relevant information to verify your identity.

Checking Data Balance Online

For MTN subscribers who prefer to manage their accounts online, you can also check your data balance through the MTN website.

Visit the MTN website and log in to your account using your mobile number and password.

Once logged in, navigate to the “My Account” or “Usage” section to view your data balance and usage details.

