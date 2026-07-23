How to Choose a Moving Company: Questions to Ask Before You Book

Choosing movers can feel straightforward until quotes arrive with different pricing methods, service limits, and contract terms. A polished website or low initial estimate reveals little about how a provider will handle delays, damaged belongings, or unexpected charges. Detailed questions help you compare companies through clear evidence rather than sales promises.

For this guide, we got valuable insights from a reputable moving company in Ontario. Its experience helped shape the practical questions below, including those related to credentials, estimates, liability coverage, crew arrangements, and delivery terms.

Start With Proof, Not Sales Language

Match the name on the company’s website with the legal name shown on its estimate and contract. Confirm that the business has a real address and a working phone number. Find out how long it has traded under its current identity.

Reviews help when you look past the average score. Search several platforms and if you need a home move focus on recent experiences regarding residential moving services.

Repeated price increases deserve attention, especially when customers report that the quote changed after loading began. Similar reports about late arrivals or damaged items can reveal an operating problem. Read the company’s replies as carefully as the complaint. Useful replies explain what happened and describe the resolution. Hostile or generic responses offer little reassurance. Request references from customers whose moves resembled yours in size and distance. Apartment expertise does not automatically translate to a large house, a fragile collection, or a cross-country shipment.

Make the Estimate Earn Your Trust

Reliable estimators inspect the belongings before setting a price. An in-home visit gives them the clearest view, though a live video survey can work well when distance makes a visit impractical. Open closets and show every storage space. Include the garage and basement. Mention shed or attic storage. Point out furniture that needs disassembly. Show any item that requires special equipment.

Next, ask how the company calculates the total. Binding estimates set the amount due for the goods and work described in the document, subject to approved changes. Non-binding estimates can rise because the final charge follows actual weight and the services performed. Hourly pricing creates a different risk because access delays or a small crew can extend the job.

The next questions should test the price in realistic conditions. Find out when billable time starts. Some companies begin the clock when the truck leaves its depot, while others start at your door. Confirm how the mover charges for fuel or mileage. At an apartment, ask about stair fees and the effect of a reserved elevator slot. A long walk from the truck can add labor time, so describe the route accurately. Check the price of packing materials before the crew uses them. Get the deposit terms in writing, along with the rules for cancellation or rescheduling. Confirm the accepted payment method before moving day.

Clarify Who Will Actually Handle the Move

Find out if the company will send its own payroll crew. When subcontractors may appear, ask who employs them and who supervises their work. Long-distance customers should learn if another carrier will collect or deliver the shipment. Request the name of every company that may take custody of your belongings. You also need a direct contact for moving day. The salesperson may disappear from the process once the booking reaches dispatch, so ask who will answer urgent questions after hours.

Crew preparation can affect both safety and speed. Ask how new movers learn lifting technique and furniture protection. Find out who trains them to load a truck without crushing boxes or shifting heavy pieces during transit. Specialty items require a more exact discussion. A competent estimator will request the weight and dimensions of any heavy or oversized piece. Photos of doorways and stairs may help the crew plan the route. Be cautious when a representative promises that the team can handle any item without collecting this information first.

Ask What Happens to Your Belongings

Many customers hear the word “insured” and assume every loss will receive full reimbursement. That assumption can become expensive. Ask the representative to explain the company’s liability terms in plain language.

The inventory process deserves equal attention. Find out how the crew records the condition of furniture before loading. Numbered labels can help track boxes, but the paperwork must remain legible and available at delivery. Take your own photographs before the movers arrive. For a shared truck, ask how the company keeps each customer’s shipment separate. If your goods may enter storage, request the facility address before booking. Then confirm the storage rate. Check for a separate handling charge when the shipment leaves the warehouse.

Claims procedures should make sense before damage occurs. Request the claim form and submission instructions in advance. Ask what evidence the reviewer expects and how the company communicates its decision. Learn how customer-packed boxes affect liability. Some contracts limit recovery when the outer carton shows no visible damage, so read the packing terms closely. Keep purchase receipts for valuable goods. Save any appraisal and record serial numbers. Carry medication and identity documents yourself. Keep keys and financial valuables with you. Personal records should travel with you too.

Pin Down Timing and Moving-Day Operations

Get the arrival window in writing. For a local move, ask how the company will update you if the first job of the day runs late. Long-distance shipments often use a delivery spread rather than one exact date, so request the earliest and latest delivery dates. Also ask which dates the contract guarantees.

Access problems cause many preventable delays. Tell the estimator when your building requires an elevator reservation. Share the loading dock hours if they restrict the crew’s schedule. Street parking may require a permit or advance approval from local authorities. Ask who will arrange it and who will pay the fee. Then discuss the company’s response to events outside the original plan. Clear answers should explain how the mover will contact you. They should state when the schedule will change and how any added charge receives approval.

Read the Contract Like an Operating Plan

The contract should match both addresses and the agreed service date. It needs to describe the shipment and state the pricing method. Every paid service should appear in writing. Check the deposit and final payment terms. Make sure the selected liability option matches your discussion with the representative. The document should also explain cancellation and claims. Compare every page with the estimate before signing. Request corrections when a term is missing or conflicts with an earlier promise.

Price changes need a written procedure. Ask how the mover handles extra items discovered on moving day. New work should begin only after you receive the added charge and approve it in writing. Rules vary by location, so check the consumer-protection requirements that apply to your move.

Choose the company that gives precise, consistent answers. Its paperwork should match the sales discussion. Its estimate should reflect the actual shipment and access conditions. Staff should explain the schedule without hiding behind vague promises. Walk away when a mover refuses to put terms in writing. Large cash deposits also deserve caution. Pressure to sign immediately signals that the company does not want close review. Careful selection gives the mover a workable plan and gives you a reliable basis for resolving any problem that appears later.