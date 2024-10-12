How to Choose and Get a Virtual Dollar Card for International Payments

Paying for an Apple Music or Spotify subscription, booking flights and hotels, or ordering from an online store — these are common everyday expenses. However, they require financial attentiveness and savvy. To manage your budget effectively, it’s essential to use secure tools. Virtual cards offer a reliable solution, not only protecting you from online fraud but also helping to manage and track your spending. In this article, we’ll review the PSTNET service and its Ultima virtual card, and we’ll discuss key factors to consider when choosing a payment tool for international transactions.

Ultima Virtual Card: Features and Benefits

One of the biggest concerns with online payments is the risk of fraudsters accessing your bank card. They can create fake websites or add links that steal your data, using numerous tricks. In 2024, virtual cards for payment are the most secure way to handle online transactions. You can create as many as you need — for each individual transaction or payment. Even if a scammer gets access to one of your virtual cards, they won’t be able to access your main bank account.

PSTNET virtual cards offer several additional layers of security, including 3D Secure technology, which requires a special code for each transaction. This code is sent to a confidential Telegram bot or via SMS. Hackers can’t withdraw funds because they can’t access the bot, and they won’t be able to break through the two-factor authentication that protects user data. The security of the service has received high praise in PSTNET reviews, with users also praising the Ultima card for its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. Let’s take a closer look.

First and foremost, Ultima cards are unlimited, meaning they can be topped up with any amount, and you can spend without restrictions. This feature makes them an ideal tool for all types of international transactions. You can easily use the card to pay for a first-class flight or a luxury cruise.

All cards are linked to Visa/Mastercard payment systems and are issued by reliable banks in Europe and the U.S. This ensures that they are accepted anywhere these systems are used, which, in practice, means almost every international service.

Another key advantage is that PSTNET does not charge transaction fees, withdrawal fees, or fees for blocked or frozen card operations. The top-up fee is fixed at 2% of the amount, regardless of the payment method.

The Ultima card can be topped up in three ways: via 18 cryptocurrencies (including USDT TRC20 and BTC), bank transfers (SWIFT/SEPA), and Visa/Mastercard bank cards.

How to Get an Ultima Card

To get an Ultima card, you need to register on the PSTNET platform. You can sign up using a Google, Telegram, WhatsApp, Apple ID, or email account. Once registered, you’ll have access to your personal account, where you can issue a card by simply clicking “get card.”

Once issued, the card is ready to use immediately. All you need to do is top it up through your preferred method, and you can start making payments. The card is multi-currency, with both USD and EUR accounts.

For top-ups exceeding $500, verification is required — simply submit a selfie with your ID. Data processing is nearly instant.

Customer Support: 24/7 Availability via Telegram and Other Channels

What to Look for When Choosing a Virtual Card for International Transactions

We’ve seen that the Ultima virtual card is a versatile tool. Based on its features, here are some key criteria to look for in a virtual card for international payments:

Visa/Mastercard Support : Ensure the card can be used with all popular services and payment platforms

Security Features : The card should offer robust protection

Fees : Pay attention to transaction and top-up fees

Limits and Restrictions : Consider your needs when evaluating card limits

Top-Up Methods : Look for flexible options, such as cryptocurrencies or other Visa/Mastercard cards

Registration Time : Reliable providers issue virtual cards quickly—within an hour from registration

24/7 Support : Round-the-clock customer support is crucial for quick problem-solving, no matter your time zone

A virtual card for international payments is a convenient and secure tool. It’s essential to choose a card equipped with modern security technologies and compatible with Visa/Mastercard. The unlimited Ultima card from PSTNET is easy to obtain, has excellent reviews, and offers numerous advantages.