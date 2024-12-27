White Converse sneakers are iconic and stylish but can quickly lose their brilliance with wear. Cleaning them properly ensures they look fresh and last longer. Here’s how to clean white converse.

Gather Your Cleaning Materials

Soft brush or old toothbrush

Mild detergent or dish soap

Baking soda

White vinegar

Clean cloths

Warm water

Prepare the Shoes

Remove the laces and set them aside for separate cleaning.

Use a soft brush to gently remove loose dirt and debris from the surface and soles.

Clean the Laces

Soak the laces in a bowl of warm water mixed with a small amount of detergent.

Let them sit for 10–15 minutes, then scrub gently and rinse thoroughly. Air dry them.

Spot Clean the Canvas

Mix equal parts baking soda and white vinegar to create a paste.

Apply the paste to stains or discolored areas using a toothbrush.

Gently scrub in circular motions and let the mixture sit for a few minutes before wiping with a damp cloth.

Wash the Entire Shoe

Create a solution of warm water and mild detergent.

Dip a soft brush into the solution and scrub the canvas and rubber soles. Pay extra attention to the toe caps and sides.

Avoid soaking the shoes, as this can weaken the adhesive.

Rinse and Dry

Use a damp cloth to wipe off any soap residue from the shoes.

Stuff the shoes with newspaper or paper towels to maintain their shape while drying.

Allow them to air dry completely, avoiding direct sunlight or heat sources.

Optional Whitening Touch-Up

For stubborn stains on the rubber soles, use a small amount of non-gel toothpaste and scrub with a toothbrush.

Wipe away the paste with a damp cloth.

Reassemble the Shoes

Once dry, re-lace the shoes with the cleaned and dried laces.

