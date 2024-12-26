Vellies, or vellies shoes, are durable and stylish leather footwear often associated with comfort and practicality. To keep them looking their best, regular cleaning and maintenance are essential. how to clean vellies without compromising the leather.

Gather Your Cleaning Supplies

Soft-bristled brush or suede brush (for suede vellies)

Damp cloth

Mild soap or leather cleaner

Leather conditioner

Newspaper or shoe trees

Remove Surface Dirt

Use a soft-bristled brush to gently remove dust, dirt, and debris from the surface of your vellies. For suede vellies, use a suede brush to maintain the texture.

Clean the Shoes

For Leather Vellies : Mix a small amount of mild soap or leather cleaner with water. Dip a soft cloth into the solution and wring it out to avoid soaking the leather. Gently wipe the surface of the shoes, focusing on stained or dirty areas.

: For Suede Vellies : Avoid using water, as it can damage suede. Use a suede eraser or brush to gently lift stains and dirt.

:

Dry Thoroughly

Avoid exposing vellies to direct sunlight or heat sources, as this can cause the leather to crack or fade.

Stuff the shoes with newspaper or use shoe trees to help them maintain their shape while drying.

Condition the Leather (For Leather Vellies)

Apply a small amount of leather conditioner to a clean cloth.

Rub it gently into the leather in circular motions to keep it supple and prevent cracking.

Protect the Shoes

Use a leather protector spray to shield leather vellies from water and stains.

For suede vellies, apply a suede protector spray to help repel dirt and moisture.

Maintain Regularly

Wipe your vellies down after each wear to prevent dirt buildup.

Store them in a cool, dry place to preserve their quality.

