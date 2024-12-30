Close Menu
    How To Cook Calamari Steaks

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Calamari steaks are a delicious and versatile seafood option, ideal for a quick and flavorful meal. Proper preparation and cooking are essential to ensure tender steaks that aren’t rubbery. Here is how to cook calamari steaks.

    Ingredients

    • 2–4 calamari steaks
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
    • Juice of 1 lemon
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Optional: parsley, paprika, or chili flakes for seasoning

    Steps to Cook Calamari Steaks

    1. Prepare the Steaks
      If the calamari steaks are frozen, thaw them completely in the refrigerator. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. This step ensures a good sear and prevents sticking.
    2. Season the Steaks
      Rub both sides of the calamari steaks with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add optional spices or herbs if desired.
    3. Choose a Cooking Method

    Pan-Seared Calamari Steaks:

    • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a tablespoon of olive oil or butter.
    • Once the oil is hot, place the calamari steaks in the skillet.
    • Cook for 1–2 minutes on each side. The steaks should turn opaque and develop a light golden crust. Avoid overcooking to maintain tenderness.
    • Add minced garlic during the last minute of cooking, then squeeze lemon juice over the steaks before removing them from the heat.

    Grilled Calamari Steaks:

    • Preheat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Lightly oil the grill grates to prevent sticking.
    • Grill the calamari steaks for about 1–2 minutes per side until lightly charred and opaque.
    • Brush with garlic butter or olive oil while grilling for added flavor.

    Breaded and Fried Calamari Steaks:

    • Coat the steaks in a mixture of seasoned breadcrumbs or flour.
    • Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the steaks for 2–3 minutes per side until golden brown and crisp.
    • Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.

    Serve calamari steaks hot with your favorite sides, such as a fresh salad, roasted vegetables, or rice. Add a dipping sauce like garlic aioli or tartar for extra flavor.

