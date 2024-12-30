Calamari steaks are a delicious and versatile seafood option, ideal for a quick and flavorful meal. Proper preparation and cooking are essential to ensure tender steaks that aren’t rubbery. Here is how to cook calamari steaks.
Ingredients
- 2–4 calamari steaks
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: parsley, paprika, or chili flakes for seasoning
Steps to Cook Calamari Steaks
- Prepare the Steaks
If the calamari steaks are frozen, thaw them completely in the refrigerator. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. This step ensures a good sear and prevents sticking.
- Season the Steaks
Rub both sides of the calamari steaks with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add optional spices or herbs if desired.
- Choose a Cooking Method
Pan-Seared Calamari Steaks:
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a tablespoon of olive oil or butter.
- Once the oil is hot, place the calamari steaks in the skillet.
- Cook for 1–2 minutes on each side. The steaks should turn opaque and develop a light golden crust. Avoid overcooking to maintain tenderness.
- Add minced garlic during the last minute of cooking, then squeeze lemon juice over the steaks before removing them from the heat.
Grilled Calamari Steaks:
- Preheat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Lightly oil the grill grates to prevent sticking.
- Grill the calamari steaks for about 1–2 minutes per side until lightly charred and opaque.
- Brush with garlic butter or olive oil while grilling for added flavor.
Breaded and Fried Calamari Steaks:
- Coat the steaks in a mixture of seasoned breadcrumbs or flour.
- Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the steaks for 2–3 minutes per side until golden brown and crisp.
- Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.
Serve calamari steaks hot with your favorite sides, such as a fresh salad, roasted vegetables, or rice. Add a dipping sauce like garlic aioli or tartar for extra flavor.
