Chicken gizzards, often overlooked, are a flavorful and versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a hearty and satisfying stew. With their rich texture and ability to absorb flavors, gizzards offer a unique twist on traditional stews. Here is how to cook chicken gizzards stew.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken gizzards, cleaned and trimmed

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

1 large carrot, sliced

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 can (400g) diced tomatoes

2 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon chili powder (optional, for heat)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Begin by cleaning the chicken gizzards thoroughly. Trim away any excess fat or connective tissue. For a tender result, you may want to blanch them in boiling water for 5 minutes, then cool them under cold water before cooking. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the cleaned gizzards and sear them until they are browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes. This step helps to develop a deeper flavor. Remove the gizzards from the pot and set them aside. In the same pot, add a bit more oil if needed, and sauté the chopped onion until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and ginger, cooking for an additional 2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the sliced carrot, chopped bell pepper, and cubed potatoes. Cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the dried thyme, paprika, cumin, curry powder, and chili powder (if using). Mix well to coat the vegetables in the spices. Return the browned gizzards to the pot. Pour in the diced tomatoes and chicken broth, stirring to combine. Add the soy sauce and season with salt and black pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the stew simmer gently for 1 to 1.5 hours, or until the gizzards are tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Stir occasionally, and check the seasoning, adjusting salt and pepper as needed. Once the stew is ready, garnish with freshly chopped parsley before serving.

Chicken gizzards stew is a comforting dish that pairs well with a variety of sides. Serve it over steamed rice or with crusty bread to soak up the rich broth. It also complements traditional sides like mashed potatoes or a side of sautéed greens.

