    How To Cook Chicken Intestines

    2 Mins Read
    Chicken intestines, known as delicacies in various cuisines, can be prepared in different ways for a flavorful and satisfying dish. Whether grilled, fried, or stewed, proper cleaning and cooking are essential to ensure safety and enhance taste. Here is how to cook chicken intestines.

    Ingredients

    • 500g chicken intestines
    • 2 tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice
    • 1 tablespoon salt
    • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
    • 1 onion, chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 tomato, chopped
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Optional: soy sauce, chili flakes, or spices for seasoning

    Steps to Cook Chicken Intestines

    1. Clean the Intestines
      Rinse the chicken intestines thoroughly under running water. Flip them inside out if necessary, and scrub gently to remove any impurities. Use vinegar or lemon juice and salt to soak them for 10–15 minutes, which helps eliminate odors and ensures cleanliness. Rinse again and drain.
    2. Boil the Intestines
      Place the cleaned intestines in a pot with enough water to cover them. Add a pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Simmer for 15–20 minutes until they are tender. Drain and set aside.
    3. Heat the Pan
      In a frying pan or wok, heat the cooking oil over medium heat.
    4. Sauté Aromatics
      Add the chopped onion and garlic to the hot oil. Sauté for about 2 minutes until fragrant and lightly golden.
    5. Add the Intestines
      Add the boiled intestines to the pan. Stir well to combine with the sautéed aromatics. Cook for 5–7 minutes, allowing the intestines to brown slightly.
    6. Add Seasonings
      Stir in the chopped tomato and optional ingredients like soy sauce, chili flakes, or spices. Cook for another 5 minutes, letting the flavors blend. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

    Serve the chicken intestines hot as a main dish with rice or as a side dish. They can also be skewered and grilled for a smoky, barbecue-style flavor.

