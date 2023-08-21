How To Call Using Private Number

There might be times when you want to keep your phone number hidden from the person you’re calling.

Making a call using a private number is a useful feature that can help you maintain your privacy.

Follow these steps to make a call with a private number:

Step 1: Determine Your Phone’s Capabilities

Before attempting to make a private call, make sure your phone and carrier support this feature. Most modern smartphones and mobile carriers offer the option to hide your caller ID.

Step 2: Open Your Phone App

Unlock your phone and open the phone app. This is the app you use to make regular calls.

Step 3: Enter the Number

Enter the phone number you want to call, just like you would for a regular call.

Step 4: Add the Code

To make the call private, you’ll need to add a specific code before the phone number. In most countries, this code is *67, but it might vary depending on your location and carrier. So, type *67 followed by the phone number you want to call.

For example, if the number is 123-456-7890, you’ll dial *67-123-456-7890.

Step 5: Make the Call

Once you’ve entered the code and the phone number, tap the call button to make the call.

Step 6: Caller ID Suppressed

When you use the code *67, your caller ID will be suppressed, and the recipient of the call will see “Private Number” or “Blocked Caller” on their caller ID display.

Step 7: Hang Up

After the call is completed, hang up as you would with any other call.

Step 8: Test the Feature

To make sure the private call feature is working, you can test it by calling a friend or a family member and asking them to confirm that your caller ID shows up as “Private Number” or “Blocked Caller.”

It’s important to note that using this method doesn’t guarantee complete anonymity, as some recipients might have call screening apps or services that can still identify blocked numbers. Additionally, emergency services might still be able to identify your number even if it’s blocked.

By following these steps, you can easily make a call using a private number, giving you control over when and to whom your caller ID is displayed. Keep your privacy intact while staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues.

