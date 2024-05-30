Chicken sauce is a versatile and flavorful dish that pairs well with rice, pasta, or bread. Whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner or a dish to impress guests, learning how to cook chicken sauce is a valuable skill. In this guide, we’ll share a delicious and easy recipe on how to cook chicken sauce that’s sure to become a favorite in your kitchen.

Ingredients

500g boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, diced

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup diced tomatoes (fresh or canned)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Heat the cooking oil in a large skillet or pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, and sauté until softened and fragrant, about 2-3 minutes. Add the diced chicken to the skillet, and season with salt, pepper, paprika, and dried thyme. Cook the chicken, stirring occasionally, until it’s browned on all sides and cooked through, about 5-6 minutes. Once the chicken is cooked, add the diced red and green bell peppers to the skillet. Sauté for an additional 2-3 minutes until the peppers are slightly softened. Stir in the tomato paste and diced tomatoes, and cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Pour the chicken broth into the skillet, and stir to combine all the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly. Taste the chicken sauce and adjust the seasonings as needed. Add more salt, pepper, or cayenne pepper for extra flavor and heat, according to your preference. Once the chicken sauce has thickened to your desired consistency, remove it from the heat. Garnish with fresh parsley or cilantro if desired, and serve hot over cooked rice, pasta, or with crusty bread for dipping. Serve the delicious chicken sauce as a main dish or as part of a meal, and enjoy the flavorful combination of tender chicken, vibrant vegetables, and aromatic spices.

