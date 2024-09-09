Fish fingers are a beloved classic in many households, cherished for their simplicity, quick preparation, and delightful taste. Whether you’re making them for a quick weeknight dinner or as a part of a nostalgic meal, cooking fish fingers can be both straightforward and satisfying. Here is how to cook fish fingers.

Ingredients

Frozen or fresh fish fingers Cooking oil (for baking or frying) Optional: breadcrumbs or panko for extra crunch

Preparation

If you’re baking, preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). For frying, heat a generous amount of cooking oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. If using frozen fish fingers, there’s no need to thaw them. They can go straight from the freezer to the oven or pan. For fresh fish fingers, ensure they are properly coated in breadcrumbs or panko for that classic crunch.

Baking Fish Fingers

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it. Place the fish fingers in a single layer on the sheet, making sure they are not touching to ensure even cooking. Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven. Bake for 12-15 minutes, flipping halfway through to ensure an even golden-brown color on both sides. The fish fingers are done when they are crispy and heated through.

Frying Fish Fingers

Add enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Heat until it shimmers but is not smoking. Carefully place the fish fingers in the hot oil, being cautious to avoid overcrowding. Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove them from the pan and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

Serving Suggestions

Fish fingers are versatile and can be enjoyed in various ways. Serve them with classic accompaniments like mushy peas, chips, or a simple salad. They also pair well with a dollop of tartar sauce, ketchup, or a squeeze of lemon for added flavor. For a fun twist, try making fish finger sandwiches or wraps.

Tips

Whether baking or frying, ensure that your cooking temperature is correct to avoid soggy or overcooked fish fingers. Arrange fish fingers in a single layer and avoid overcrowding the pan or baking sheet. This ensures that each piece cooks evenly and becomes crispy. The fish fingers should be golden brown on the outside and hot in the middle. If in doubt, cut one open to check that the fish is opaque and flakes easily.

