    How To Cook Gammon In An Air Fryer

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Cooking gammon in an air fryer is a quick and easy way to prepare this delicious cut of meat while achieving a perfectly caramelized crust. The air fryer helps lock in flavors and creates a juicy, tender result. Here is how to cook gammon in air fryer.

    Ingredients

    • 1 small gammon joint (approximately 1–1.5 kg)
    • Honey or maple syrup
    • Mustard (optional)
    • Brown sugar
    • Spices (e.g., cloves or cinnamon for added flavor)

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Gammon
    • Soak the gammon in cold water for a few hours (or overnight) to reduce saltiness if necessary.
    • Pat the gammon dry with a paper towel.
    1. Preheat the Air Fryer
    • Set the air fryer to 180°C (350°F) and let it preheat for about 5 minutes.
    1. Add Flavor
    • Mix honey, mustard, and brown sugar to create a glaze.
    • Brush the glaze evenly over the gammon. You can add whole cloves into the surface for extra aroma.
    1. Cook in the Air Fryer
    • Place the gammon in the air fryer basket, ensuring it fits comfortably.
    • Cook at 180°C (350°F) for 25–30 minutes per kilogram.
    • Halfway through cooking, open the air fryer and brush on more glaze for a richer flavor and golden finish.
    1. Check for Doneness
    • Use a meat thermometer to check that the internal temperature has reached at least 65°C (149°F).
    • Allow the gammon to rest for 5–10 minutes after cooking. This helps the juices redistribute for a tender result.
    • Slice and serve with your favorite sides like roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad.

