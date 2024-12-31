How To Cook Gammon In An Air Fryer

Cooking gammon in an air fryer is a quick and easy way to prepare this delicious cut of meat while achieving a perfectly caramelized crust. The air fryer helps lock in flavors and creates a juicy, tender result. Here is how to cook gammon in air fryer.
Ingredients
- 1 small gammon joint (approximately 1–1.5 kg)
- Honey or maple syrup
- Mustard (optional)
- Brown sugar
- Spices (e.g., cloves or cinnamon for added flavor)
Instructions
- Prepare the Gammon
- Soak the gammon in cold water for a few hours (or overnight) to reduce saltiness if necessary.
- Pat the gammon dry with a paper towel.
- Preheat the Air Fryer
- Set the air fryer to 180°C (350°F) and let it preheat for about 5 minutes.
- Add Flavor
- Mix honey, mustard, and brown sugar to create a glaze.
- Brush the glaze evenly over the gammon. You can add whole cloves into the surface for extra aroma.
- Cook in the Air Fryer
- Place the gammon in the air fryer basket, ensuring it fits comfortably.
- Cook at 180°C (350°F) for 25–30 minutes per kilogram.
- Halfway through cooking, open the air fryer and brush on more glaze for a richer flavor and golden finish.
- Check for Doneness
- Use a meat thermometer to check that the internal temperature has reached at least 65°C (149°F).
- Allow the gammon to rest for 5–10 minutes after cooking. This helps the juices redistribute for a tender result.
- Slice and serve with your favorite sides like roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad.
