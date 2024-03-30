How To Cook Jollof Rice With Chicken: A Delicious West African Recipe

Jollof rice with chicken is a popular and flavorful dish enjoyed across West Africa. It’s a one-pot meal that combines rice, tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices, along with tender chicken pieces. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps of how to cook jollof rice with chicken in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

2 cups long-grain parboiled rice

500g chicken pieces (thighs, drumsticks, or breast)

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 medium-sized tomatoes, blended

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2-3 cups chicken broth or water

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Marinate the Chicken In a bowl, combine the chicken pieces with minced garlic, grated ginger, paprika, curry powder, dried thyme, salt, and pepper.

Massage the marinade into the chicken pieces until evenly coated.

Cover the bowl and let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or preferably overnight for best flavor. Prepare the Rice Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear to remove excess starch.

Drain the rice and set it aside. Brown the Chicken Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or pot over medium heat.

Add the marinated chicken pieces to the skillet and brown them on all sides, about 5-7 minutes per side.

Once browned, remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside. Sauté Onions and Tomatoes In the same skillet, add chopped onions and cook until translucent, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the blended tomatoes and tomato paste to the skillet.

Cook the tomatoes, stirring occasionally, until they reduce and thicken, about 10-15 minutes. Add Spices and Rice Stir in the paprika, curry powder, and ground cayenne pepper (if using) into the tomato mixture.

Add the parboiled rice to the skillet and stir to coat it evenly with the tomato mixture and spices. Cook the Jollof Rice Pour in the chicken broth or water into the skillet, ensuring that the rice is fully submerged.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Cover the skillet with a lid and let the rice simmer gently for 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is tender and cooked through.

Check the rice occasionally and add more broth or water if needed to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the skillet. Add Chicken and Garnish Once the rice is cooked, add the browned chicken pieces back to the skillet, nestling them into the rice.

Cover the skillet again and let the chicken heat through for an additional 5-10 minutes.

Once the chicken is heated through and the flavors have melded, remove the skillet from the heat.

Garnish the jollof rice with chopped fresh parsley or cilantro, if desired.

Serve the jollof rice with chicken hot, garnished with additional fresh herbs if desired.

Enjoy this delicious and comforting West African dish with family and friends!

