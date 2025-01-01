Knorrox Soya Mince is a versatile and nutritious plant-based ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Whether you’re preparing a hearty stew, a comforting pasta, or a filling sandwich, this product offers a great alternative to meat. Made from soybeans, Knorrox Soya Mince is rich in protein and fiber, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians, vegans, or anyone looking to reduce their meat intake. Cooking with Knorrox Soya Mince is quick, easy, and incredibly flavorful— how to cook Knorrox soya mince.

What Is Knorrox Soya Mince?

Knorrox Soya Mince is a textured vegetable protein (TVP) made from defatted soy flour. It is often dehydrated, so before using it in a recipe, it needs to be rehydrated with liquid. Once prepared, it absorbs the flavors of whatever it’s cooked with, making it a great addition to a variety of dishes like curries, tacos, shepherd’s pie, or stir-fries. It’s high in protein, low in fat, and an excellent source of essential nutrients.

Ingredients

1 cup of Knorrox Soya Mince

2 tablespoons of oil (olive or vegetable oil)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, chopped (optional)

1 can of diced tomatoes (or 2 fresh tomatoes, chopped)

1 cup of vegetable broth or water

2 teaspoons of Knorrox seasoning (or any seasoning of your choice)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Rehydrating the Soya Mince

Start by rehydrating the Knorrox Soya Mince. Place the mince in a bowl and pour about 1 cup of boiling water or vegetable broth over it. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, or until the mince absorbs the liquid and becomes soft. Once fully rehydrated, use a fork to fluff it up and separate any clumps. You can also use hot vegetable broth for added flavor.

Sautéing the Aromatics

In a large skillet or saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chopped onion and garlic. Sauté for about 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion becomes soft and translucent, and the garlic is fragrant. If you’re using bell peppers, add them to the pan at this stage and sauté for an additional 2 minutes.

Cooking the Soya Mince

Add the rehydrated Knorrox Soya Mince to the skillet. Stir it well to combine with the onions, garlic, and bell peppers. Cook the mixture for about 5 minutes, allowing the mince to brown slightly and take on the flavors of the aromatics. This step will give the mince a rich, savory taste.

Adding Tomatoes and Broth

Next, add the diced tomatoes (with their juices) or fresh chopped tomatoes to the skillet. Pour in the vegetable broth or water and stir everything together. Season with Knorrox seasoning, salt, and pepper to taste. If you prefer a spicier dish, you can add chili flakes, paprika, or other seasonings to suit your preference.

Simmering the Mixture

Reduce the heat to low and allow the mixture to simmer for 10-15 minutes. This will help the flavors meld together, and the liquid will reduce, creating a rich sauce that coats the mince. Stir occasionally to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pan.

Once the Knorrox Soya Mince has absorbed the flavors and the sauce has thickened to your liking, remove the skillet from the heat. You can garnish the dish with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley, if desired. Serve it with rice, pasta, or as a filling for tacos, wraps, or sandwiches.

Tips

You can add additional vegetables like carrots, peas, or mushrooms to increase the nutritional value and flavor of the dish.

Experiment with different spices and herbs like cumin, coriander, or turmeric to change the flavor profile and make the dish your own.

If you’re making a curry, add coconut milk or cream for a rich, creamy texture.

Also Read: How To Cook Calamari