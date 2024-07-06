Cooking minced meat and spaghetti is a classic dish that combines savory flavors with comforting textures. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned cook looking for a quick and satisfying meal, mastering this recipe is sure to please your taste buds. Follow these simple on how to cook minced meat and spaghetti.

How to Cook Minced Meat and Spaghetti

Ingredients

250g minced meat (beef, pork, or a mix)

200g spaghetti

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (400g) crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Fresh basil or parsley for garnish

Instructions

Cook the Spaghetti Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the spaghetti and cook according to package instructions until al dente (usually about 8-10 minutes).

Drain the spaghetti and set aside, reserving about 1/2 cup of pasta water. Prepare the Sauce Heat a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat.

Add a drizzle of olive oil and sauté the chopped onion until translucent, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Cook the Minced Meat Push the onion and garlic to the side of the pan and add the minced meat.

Break up the meat with a spatula and cook until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Combine Sauce Ingredients Stir in the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, dried oregano, and dried basil.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Simmer the sauce for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, to allow the flavors to meld together. If the sauce thickens too much, add some of the reserved pasta water to loosen it.

Add the cooked spaghetti to the skillet with the meat sauce.

Toss everything together until the spaghetti is well coated with the sauce.

Serve hot, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil or parsley if desired.

