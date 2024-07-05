Hake is a versatile and mild-flavored fish that is popular in many cuisines around the world. Known for its tender texture and delicate taste, hake is a healthy choice packed with protein and essential nutrients. Whether you prefer it grilled, baked, or pan-seared, cooking hake is straightforward and offers delicious results. Here’s a simple recipe to guide on how to cook hake at home.

Ingredients

4 hake fillets (about 150-200g each), skin-on or skinless

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs (such as parsley or dill) for garnish

Optional: sliced cherry tomatoes or capers for garnish

Instructions

Preheat the Oven (if baking) If you prefer to bake the hake, preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F). Prepare the Hake Fillets Pat the hake fillets dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Season both sides of the fillets with salt and pepper according to your taste. Cooking Methods

Pan-Seared Hake

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic to the skillet and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Carefully add the hake fillets to the skillet, skin-side down if they have skin. Cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of the fillets, until they are golden brown and easily flake with a fork. Squeeze lemon juice over the fillets during the last minute of cooking. Remove from heat and garnish with fresh herbs.



3. Baked Hake

Place the hake fillets on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle minced garlic over the fillets.

Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. Squeeze lemon juice over the fillets before serving.

Transfer the cooked hake fillets to serving plates. Garnish with fresh herbs and optional sliced cherry tomatoes or capers for added flavor and presentation.

Serve the hake immediately while hot. Pair with your favorite side dishes, such as steamed vegetables, rice, or a fresh salad, for a complete meal.

