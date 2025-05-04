Seven suspects arrested, pistol found on them in Naivasha

Detectives from Naivasha Police Station swooped in like hawks, busting a gang of seven linked to a string of robberies in Naivasha town and beyond, recovering a Retay Falcon Pistol.

The seven Patrick Handi 45, David Muchina, 34, Grace Wanjiru, 33, Erick Kabiru, 32, Hassan Jamal, 32, Christopher Kimani, 30, and Ronny Muturi, 30, were intercepted in Naivasha town, cruising in a grey Mazda Demio like they owned the streets, police said.

But their joyride came to a screeching halt when the officers closed in.

Upon a quick search, their weapon of choice, a sneaky Retay Falcon Pistol, was recovered concealed under the rear back left seat.

Although the pistol is designed not to fire live rounds and to be as harmless as a toy, it was the gang’s secret weapon.

They wielded it like a dragon’s claw, intimidating innocent members of the public, robbing them of their valuables before vanishing like shadows at dusk.

Their luck ran dry, and they are now in custody, undergoing processing, awaiting their day in court.

Meanwhile, three suspects believed operating around Ngong and its environs were arrested and pistol found on them.

Police officers drawn from the area have been analysing and evaluating pieces and bits of intelligence in regard to a criminal gang operating in the mentioned area before they staged an operation.

The gang’s modus operandi has revolved around waylaying people near their homes as they drove back in the evening from work and businesses, stealing their valuables and escaping on a motorcycle, police said.

Ngong Police were able to follow up on the gang across into Bibirioni, Limuru, Kiambu County.

Two suspects were arrested and identified as Washington Muse Imbaiza and Denis Osaji.

This arrest led the officers onto Kawangware slums, Nairobi where a third suspect identified as James Mwangi alias “Chairman” was arrested.

A search in Imbaiza’s two bedroomed house yielded a Ceska Pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition.

On further searches, a number of items believed linked to their criminal acts were seized including helmet, face masks, self-locking nylon taper consistent with numerous victims’ reports.

The group will take plea, police said.