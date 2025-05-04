DPP orders prosecution of 6 KWS officers with abduction of missing Nakuru fisherman

The Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) Renson Igonga recommended that six Kenya Wildlife Service officers linked to the disappearance of a Nakuru fisherman be charged in court.

They were arrested on May 2 and processed before being released on bond pending prosecution.

The DPP directed that the six be charged with abduction to confinement, as they were in contact with Brian Odhiambo before he went missing.

Odhiambo went missing on January 18

after he was allegedly arrested by KWS officers.

The six officers stationed at the Lake Nakuru National Park are Senior

Sergeant Francis Wachira Gachoki, rangers Abdulrahman Ali Sudi, Isaac Ochieng, Evans Kimaiyo, Michael Wabukala and Alex Lorogoi.

According to Nakuru East sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Samuel Ngeiywo, the six have already been arrested ahead of their appearance in court.

“They were arrested on Friday, but were later released on a free bond, pending court appearance on Monday,” revealed Ngeiywo.

The DCI boss revealed that they had earlier written to the DPP to consider charging the six with abduction in order to murder, but instead, charges of abduction to confinement were recommended.

Odhiambo’s wife, Ivy Aoko, said they ware infermed of the arrest by the police.

Nakuru Human Rights Network (Nahurinet) director and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) representative in Nakuru David Kuria welcomed the arrests.

He said they hope the family will finally get answers on the whereabouts of their kin.

“The arrest is a testimony that if a family remains strong in the quest for justice, even when the wheels of justice in Kenya grind slowly, eventually justice will prevail. We demand a speedy court case and determination of Brian’s whereabouts. We call on all Kenyans who stand with justice to equally appear and stand with the family of Odhiambo,” said Khalid.

On March 19, while visiting Nakuru, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen promised that the government would help find Odhiambo.

Murkomen also vowed that Kenya Wildlife Service officers involved would be held responsible of the fisherman’s disappearance.

Murkomen was forced to speak on the matter after Odhiambo’s mother, Elizabeth Auma, interrupted his speech in Nakuru.

“As a government, we will not allow a situation where a Kenyan goes missing without being accounted for. We are here to ensure lives are protected,” stated Murkomen. On March 13, Nakuru Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet ordered the DCI and KWS to expand their investigations and forward the file to the DPP for action.