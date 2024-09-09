Mutton curry is a rich and aromatic dish that’s a favorite in many households. Known for its deep flavors and hearty texture, mutton curry can be a comforting meal for any occasion. Whether you’re preparing it for a special gathering or a cozy family dinner, this guide will help on how to cook mutton curry that’s sure to impress.

Ingredients

1 kg (2.2 lbs) mutton, cut into chunks 2 tablespoons cooking oil 2 large onions, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced 1-inch piece of ginger, minced 2 large tomatoes, chopped 1 cup plain yogurt 2 tablespoons curry powder 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon turmeric powder 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste) 1 teaspoon garam masala 1 teaspoon mustard seeds 2-3 green chilies, slit (optional) Salt to taste Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish) 1 cup water or beef broth

Preparation

In a large bowl, combine the mutton chunks with yogurt, curry powder, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to coat the meat evenly. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or overnight for best results. Heat cooking oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cook until they start to pop. Add the finely chopped onions to the pot. Cook until they are golden brown and caramelized, which should take about 10 minutes. Stir frequently to prevent burning. Stir in the minced garlic and ginger. Cook for an additional 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they break down and blend into the mixture, about 5 minutes. Introduce the marinated mutton chunks to the pot. Cook over medium-high heat until the meat is browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes. Pour in the water or beef broth. Stir well to combine. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the mutton is tender and the flavors are well blended. Stir occasionally and add more water if needed to maintain a desirable consistency. Once the mutton is tender, stir in the garam masala. Cook for an additional 5 minutes to allow the spices to meld.

Garnish the mutton curry with freshly chopped cilantro. Serve hot with steamed basmati rice, naan, or roti. The curry pairs well with a side of raita or a simple cucumber salad for a balanced meal.

Tips

Allowing the mutton to marinate for a longer period enhances the flavor and tenderness of the meat. Browning the mutton chunks helps develop a deeper flavor in the curry. Ensure the meat is seared well before adding liquids. Customize the level of heat and spice to your taste by adjusting the amount of red chili powder and green chilies. Mutton can be tough if not cooked properly. Slow cooking ensures that the meat becomes tender and flavorful.

Also Read: How To Cook Bull Brand Corned Meat