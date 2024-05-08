How To Cook Okro Soup

Learn how to cook okra soup with this step-by-step guide. Okra soup, a popular dish in Nigerian cuisine, is not only delicious but also nutritious. Follow these simple instructions to create a flavorful and satisfying meal that will delight your taste buds.
Ingredients
- 500g fresh okra
- 500g assorted meat (beef, chicken, or fish)
- 2 cups chopped spinach or pumpkin leaves (ugu)
- 1 medium-sized onion, chopped
- 2-3 fresh tomatoes, chopped
- 2 tablespoons palm oil
- 2 tablespoons ground crayfish
- 2-3 stock cubes
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Water
Instructions
- Prepare the Ingredients
- Wash the okra thoroughly and chop it finely. Set aside.
- Clean the assorted meat and cut into bite-sized pieces. If using fish, clean and cut into chunks.
- Chop the onions, tomatoes, and spinach or pumpkin leaves.
- Cook the Assorted Meat
- In a pot, add the assorted meat with some chopped onions, stock cubes, and water.
- Boil until the meat is tender and cooked through. If using fish, skip this step and proceed to the next.
- Prepare the Base
- In another pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat.
- Add the chopped onions and sauté until translucent.
- Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and well incorporated.
- Add the Okra
- Once the tomatoes are cooked, add the chopped okra to the pot.
- Stir well to combine with the tomato mixture.
- Cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the okra is tender.
- Incorporate the Assorted Meat/Fish
- If you cooked assorted meat earlier, add it to the pot with the okra mixture. If using fish, gently place the fish chunks into the pot.
- Allow the flavors to meld together for another 5 minutes.
- Season and Add Flavor
- Sprinkle in the ground crayfish, salt, and pepper according to your taste preferences.
- Stir well to combine all the ingredients.
- Add the Leafy Greens
- Finally, add the chopped spinach or pumpkin leaves (ugu) to the pot.
- Stir gently to incorporate the greens into the soup.
- Let the soup simmer for an additional 2-3 minutes until the greens are wilted but still vibrant.
- Once the soup is ready, remove from heat and serve hot.
- Okra soup can be enjoyed on its own or paired with your favorite side dish, such as rice, fufu, or pounded yam.
