Cooking oxtail stew on the stove is a fantastic way to create a rich, hearty, and flavorful dish. The slow cooking process helps to tenderize the oxtail, allowing the flavors to meld together beautifully. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cook oxtail stew on the stove.
Ingredients
- 2-3 lbs of oxtail, cut into pieces
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2-3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes
- 4 cups beef broth or water
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2-3 potatoes, peeled and chopped (optional)
- Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions
- Preparation
- Rinse the oxtail pieces under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels.
- Season the oxtail pieces generously with salt and pepper.
- Browning the Oxtail
- In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the oxtail pieces in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. Brown the pieces on all sides until they develop a deep brown color, about 5-7 minutes per batch. Remove the browned oxtail pieces and set them aside.
- Sautéing the Vegetables
- In the same pot, add the chopped onions and cook for about 5 minutes until they are soft and translucent.
- Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.
- Add the chopped carrots, celery, and bell pepper. Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.
- Building the Stew
- Stir in the diced tomatoes (with their juice), bay leaves, thyme, and paprika.
- Return the browned oxtail pieces to the pot.
- Pour in the beef broth or water, making sure the oxtail pieces are mostly submerged.
- Simmering the Stew
- Increase the heat and bring the stew to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the stew simmer gently for about 3-4 hours. Stir occasionally and skim off any fat that rises to the surface.
- Adding Potatoes
- If using, add the chopped potatoes to the pot during the last 45 minutes of cooking. Ensure they are fully submerged in the liquid.
- Continue to cook until the potatoes are tender and the oxtail meat is falling off the bone.
- Finishing the Stew
- Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.
- Remove the bay leaves and discard them. Garnish the stew with fresh chopped parsley before serving.
Tips for Perfect Oxtail Stew
- The key to tender oxtail is slow cooking. Be patient and allow the stew to simmer for several hours.
- Oxtail is quite fatty, so periodically skim off any excess fat from the surface to keep the stew from becoming greasy.
- For even more flavor, consider making the stew a day ahead. The flavors will meld and intensify as the stew sits.
Also Read: How To Cook Frozen Prawns: A Step-By-Step GuideEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874