    How To Cook Oxtail Stew On The Stove

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Cooking oxtail stew on the stove is a fantastic way to create a rich, hearty, and flavorful dish. The slow cooking process helps to tenderize the oxtail, allowing the flavors to meld together beautifully. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to cook oxtail stew on the stove.

    Ingredients

    • 2-3 lbs of oxtail, cut into pieces
    • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
    • 1 large onion, chopped
    • 2-3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
    • 2 celery stalks, chopped
    • 1 bell pepper, chopped
    • 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes
    • 4 cups beef broth or water
    • 2 bay leaves
    • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 2-3 potatoes, peeled and chopped (optional)
    • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

    Instructions

    1. Preparation
    • Rinse the oxtail pieces under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels.
    • Season the oxtail pieces generously with salt and pepper.
    1. Browning the Oxtail
    • In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat.
    • Add the oxtail pieces in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. Brown the pieces on all sides until they develop a deep brown color, about 5-7 minutes per batch. Remove the browned oxtail pieces and set them aside.
    1. Sautéing the Vegetables
    • In the same pot, add the chopped onions and cook for about 5 minutes until they are soft and translucent.
    • Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.
    • Add the chopped carrots, celery, and bell pepper. Cook for an additional 5-7 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.
    1. Building the Stew
    • Stir in the diced tomatoes (with their juice), bay leaves, thyme, and paprika.
    • Return the browned oxtail pieces to the pot.
    • Pour in the beef broth or water, making sure the oxtail pieces are mostly submerged.
    1. Simmering the Stew
    • Increase the heat and bring the stew to a boil.
    • Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the stew simmer gently for about 3-4 hours. Stir occasionally and skim off any fat that rises to the surface.
    1. Adding Potatoes
    • If using, add the chopped potatoes to the pot during the last 45 minutes of cooking. Ensure they are fully submerged in the liquid.
    • Continue to cook until the potatoes are tender and the oxtail meat is falling off the bone.
    1. Finishing the Stew
    • Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.
    • Remove the bay leaves and discard them. Garnish the stew with fresh chopped parsley before serving.

    Tips for Perfect Oxtail Stew

    • The key to tender oxtail is slow cooking. Be patient and allow the stew to simmer for several hours.
    • Oxtail is quite fatty, so periodically skim off any excess fat from the surface to keep the stew from becoming greasy.
    • For even more flavor, consider making the stew a day ahead. The flavors will meld and intensify as the stew sits.

