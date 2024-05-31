Party Jollof Rice is a beloved Nigerian dish that’s often served at special occasions and gatherings, earning its name from the large quantities typically prepared for celebrations. This vibrant and aromatic rice dish features a rich blend of spices and flavors, making it a favorite among both young and old. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps on how to cook party jollof rice, ensuring a dish that’s sure to impress your guests and elevate any festive occasion.

Ingredients

3 cups of parboiled long-grain rice

500g of chicken, beef, or assorted meat

2 cups of tomato paste or blended tomatoes

2 large onions, finely chopped

3-4 bell peppers (red, yellow, or green), finely chopped

4-5 plum tomatoes, chopped

3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

2-3 tablespoons of tomato paste

2-3 tablespoons of vegetable oil or palm oil

2-3 stock cubes

1-2 teaspoons of thyme

1-2 teaspoons of curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: chili pepper or scotch bonnet for extra heat

Fresh parsley or coriander for garnish

Instructions

Prepare the Meat Rinse the chicken, beef, or assorted meat thoroughly under cold water.

Season the meat with salt, pepper, thyme, and curry powder.

In a large pot or skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat.

Add the seasoned meat to the pot and brown on all sides, cooking until slightly caramelized.

Once the meat is browned, remove it from the pot and set aside. Prepare the Jollof Sauce In the same pot or skillet used to cook the meat, add a bit more oil if needed.

Add the chopped onions, bell peppers, and garlic to the pot, sautéing until softened and fragrant.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste, allowing the mixture to cook down and thicken.

Season the sauce with stock cubes, thyme, curry powder, salt, and pepper to taste.

If using chili pepper or scotch bonnet for extra heat, add it to the sauce at this stage.

Allow the sauce to simmer over medium heat for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it reduces slightly and the flavors meld together. Cook the Jollof Rice Rinse the parboiled rice under cold water until the water runs clear.

Add the rice to the pot with the simmering Jollof sauce, stirring well to coat the rice evenly.

Pour enough water into the pot to just cover the rice, using a ratio of approximately 1.5 cups of water for every cup of rice.

Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and let the rice simmer gently for about 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through and all the liquid is absorbed.

If the rice is still slightly firm, add a bit more water and continue cooking until tender. Add the Meat and Finish Once the rice is cooked, gently fold in the cooked meat, ensuring it’s evenly distributed throughout the rice.

Cover the pot again and let the rice and meat mixture steam together for an additional 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Taste the Jollof rice and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Garnish with fresh parsley or coriander before serving.

Transfer the Party Jollof Rice to a serving dish or platter, fluffing the rice with a fork.

Serve the rice hot alongside your favorite side dishes, such as fried plantains, coleslaw, or salad.

Enjoy the delicious flavors and aromas of this classic Nigerian dish with your family and friends, and celebrate any occasion in style!

