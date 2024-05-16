Pepper soup is a beloved Nigerian dish known for its bold flavors and fiery spices. This hearty soup is perfect for warming up on a chilly day or for adding a kick to your meal. Follow these simple steps how to cook pepper soup right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

1 pound of assorted meat (such as beef, chicken, or goat), cut into bite-sized pieces

1 onion, chopped

2-3 tomatoes, chopped

2-3 bell peppers (red or green), chopped

2-3 Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to taste), chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 inch piece of ginger, grated

2-3 tablespoons of ground crayfish (optional)

2-3 cups of meat or vegetable broth

1-2 cups of water

1 teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Salt to taste

Fresh herbs (such as basil or parsley) for garnish

Optional: additional spices like thyme, curry powder, or bouillon cubes

Instructions

Start by washing the assorted meat thoroughly under cold water and draining excess water. Cut the meat into bite-sized pieces if not already done. In a large pot, heat some oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, Scotch bonnet peppers, minced garlic, and grated ginger. Sauté until the vegetables are soft and fragrant, about 5-7 minutes. Add the assorted meat to the pot and season with ground crayfish (if using), ground cayenne pepper, ground black pepper, and any additional spices of your choice. Stir well to coat the meat with the spices. Pour in the meat or vegetable broth along with the water, ensuring that the meat is fully submerged. Bring the soup to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let the soup simmer for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the meat is tender and fully cooked. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with salt and more pepper if needed. Ladle the pepper soup into bowls, garnish with fresh herbs, and serve hot as a comforting and spicy meal.

Tips

Customize your pepper soup by using your preferred combination of meat and vegetables.

For a richer flavor, you can add a small amount of palm oil or coconut milk to the soup.

Pepper soup is traditionally served with boiled yam, plantains, or rice, but feel free to enjoy it on its own or with your favorite side dish.

