    How To Cook Phuthu Pap

    Phuthu Pap, a staple in South African cuisine, is a simple yet satisfying dish made from maize meal. Also known as “phutu,” this fluffy and versatile dish can be enjoyed as a main meal or side dish, paired with meats, stews, or vegetables. Learn how to cook phuthu pap with our easy-to-follow guide.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup maize meal (white or yellow)
    • 2 cups water
    • Salt to taste
    • Butter or margarine (optional, for serving)

    Instructions

      1. In a medium-sized pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil over medium-high heat.
      2. Gradually add the maize meal to the boiling water, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon or whisk to prevent lumps from forming.
      3. Reduce the heat to low and continue stirring the mixture vigorously in a circular motion. This helps to cook the maize meal evenly and prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
      4. Keep stirring and breaking up any lumps until the maize meal starts to thicken and resemble coarse crumbs, about 5-7 minutes.
      5. Cover the pot with a lid and let the Phuthu Pap steam for an additional 5-10 minutes. This allows the maize meal to absorb the moisture and finish cooking.
      6. Remove the pot from the heat and fluff the Phuthu Pap with a fork to achieve a light, fluffy texture.
      7. Season with salt to taste and serve hot with a knob of butter or margarine on top, if desired.

