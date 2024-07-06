Phuthu Pap, a staple in South African cuisine, is a simple yet satisfying dish made from maize meal. Also known as “phutu,” this fluffy and versatile dish can be enjoyed as a main meal or side dish, paired with meats, stews, or vegetables. Learn how to cook phuthu pap with our easy-to-follow guide.
How to Cook Phuthu Pap
Ingredients
- 1 cup maize meal (white or yellow)
- 2 cups water
- Salt to taste
- Butter or margarine (optional, for serving)
Instructions
-
- In a medium-sized pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Gradually add the maize meal to the boiling water, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon or whisk to prevent lumps from forming.
- Reduce the heat to low and continue stirring the mixture vigorously in a circular motion. This helps to cook the maize meal evenly and prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
- Keep stirring and breaking up any lumps until the maize meal starts to thicken and resemble coarse crumbs, about 5-7 minutes.
- Cover the pot with a lid and let the Phuthu Pap steam for an additional 5-10 minutes. This allows the maize meal to absorb the moisture and finish cooking.
- Remove the pot from the heat and fluff the Phuthu Pap with a fork to achieve a light, fluffy texture.
- Season with salt to taste and serve hot with a knob of butter or margarine on top, if desired.
Also Read: How To Cook Minced Meat And SpaghettiEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874