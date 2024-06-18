fbpx
    How To Cook Sweet Potato Mash

    How To Cook Sweet Potato Mash

    Sweet potato mash is a delicious and nutritious side dish that’s easy to prepare and versatile enough to accompany a variety of main courses. Here’s a step-by-step guide of how to cook sweet potato mash.

    Ingredients

    • 4 large sweet potatoes
    • 4 tablespoons of butter (unsalted)
    • 1/4 cup of milk or heavy cream
    • Salt to taste
    • Pepper to taste
    • Optional: honey or brown sugar for extra sweetness
    • Optional: ground cinnamon or nutmeg for added flavor

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Sweet Potatoes
      • Wash the sweet potatoes thoroughly to remove any dirt.
      • Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into evenly sized chunks. This ensures they cook at the same rate.
    2. Boil the Sweet Potatoes
      • Place the sweet potato chunks in a large pot and cover them with cold water.
      • Add a pinch of salt to the water.
      • Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are very tender when pierced with a fork.
    3. Drain and Mash
      • Drain the sweet potatoes in a colander and return them to the pot.
      • Add the butter and milk (or heavy cream) to the pot.
      • Mash the sweet potatoes with a potato masher or use an electric hand mixer for a smoother texture.
      • If you prefer a sweeter mash, add honey or brown sugar to taste.
      • For a hint of warmth and spice, sprinkle in ground cinnamon or nutmeg.
    4. Season to Taste
      • Add salt and pepper to taste.
      • Mix well to ensure all ingredients are evenly incorporated.
      • Transfer the sweet potato mash to a serving dish.
      • Garnish with a pat of butter or a sprinkle of fresh herbs if desired.
      • Serve hot as a side dish to your favorite main courses.

    Tips for Perfect Sweet Potato Mash

    • Adjust the amount of milk or cream to achieve your desired consistency. For a creamier mash, add more; for a thicker mash, add less.
    • Experiment with additional flavors like garlic, herbs, or even a splash of orange juice for a citrusy twist.
    • : Sweet potato mash can be made ahead of time. Simply reheat gently on the stove or in the microwave, adding a little extra milk or butter if needed to restore its creamy texture.

