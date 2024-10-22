Wors, a beloved South African sausage, is known for its rich flavors and spices. Cooking wors with onions is a simple yet delicious way to elevate this dish. The sweet and savory combination of grilled or fried wors with caramelized onions creates a satisfying meal perfect for any occasion. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to cook wors with onion.

Ingredients

4-6 wors sausages (your choice of flavor)

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional: spices like paprika or chili flakes for added heat

Fresh herbs (like parsley or thyme) for garnish

Instructions

Begin by slicing the onions thinly. This allows them to cook evenly and caramelize nicely. Set them aside while you prepare the wors. In a large skillet or frying pan, heat the olive oil or butter over medium heat. Make sure it’s hot enough that a drop of water sizzles when it hits the pan. Add the wors sausages to the hot pan. Cook them for about 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally to brown them evenly on all sides. The sausages should be cooked through and nicely charred. Remove them from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add the sliced onions. If needed, add a bit more oil or butter. Cook the onions over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until they become soft and golden brown. This should take about 10-15 minutes. If you want to enhance their flavor, you can sprinkle in a little salt, pepper, and optional spices during cooking. Once the onions are caramelized to your liking, return the cooked wors to the pan. Toss everything together, allowing the flavors to meld for a few minutes. This step also warms the sausages back up. Transfer the wors and onions to a serving dish. Garnish with fresh herbs for a touch of color and flavor. This dish pairs wonderfully with sides like mashed potatoes, rice, or crusty bread.

Tips

There are various types of wors available, including beef, pork, and lamb. Choose your favorite or try a mix for added flavor.

Feel free to incorporate other vegetables, like bell peppers or mushrooms, for a heartier dish.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat gently on the stovetop.

