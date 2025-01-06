Close Menu
    How To Create A Mailing List In Outlook

    Creating a mailing list in Outlook allows you to send emails to a group of people without having to enter each address manually. This is especially useful for frequent communication with teams, friends, or clients. Here’s how to create a mailing list in Outlook, also known as a contact group, in Outlook.

    1. Open Outlook

    Launch the Outlook desktop application or access it through your web browser. Make sure you’re signed in to your account.

    1. Access Contacts

    For the desktop app:

    • Click on the People icon located at the bottom of the navigation pane.

    For the web version:

    • Open the app launcher (grid icon) in the top-left corner, then click People.
    1. Create a New Contact Group

    For the desktop version:

    • Select New Contact Group from the toolbar at the top.

    For the web version:

    • Click on New Contact List from the menu.
    1. Name the Mailing List

    Enter a name for your mailing list in the designated field. Choose something descriptive that reflects the purpose or group of recipients, such as “Team Updates” or “Event Planning.”

    1. Add Members to the List
    • Click Add Members in the desktop app, then choose one of the following:
      • From Outlook Contacts: Select people from your saved contacts.
      • From Address Book: Add people from your organization’s address book.
      • New Email Contact: Manually enter email addresses for members not in your contacts.
    • In the web version, click Add Members and type in email addresses or select from your saved contacts.
    1. Save the Mailing List
    • Once all members are added, click Save & Close (desktop version) or Save (web version). The mailing list will now appear in your contacts.
    1. Sending Emails to the Mailing List
    • To use the mailing list, create a new email as you normally would.
    • In the To field, type the name of the mailing list, and Outlook will automatically populate the recipient addresses.
    1. Managing the Mailing List
    • To edit the list, locate it in your contacts, right-click, and select Edit Contact Group (desktop) or click Edit (web version).
    • You can add or remove members, change the name, or delete the list entirely.

