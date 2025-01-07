If you no longer wish to use your Showmax account, deactivating it is a straightforward process. Deactivation ensures that your account stops incurring charges, and you can always reactivate it later if needed. Here’s how to deactivate Showmax account.

Access Your Account

Open the Showmax website in your browser or launch the Showmax app.

in your browser or launch the Showmax app. Log in using your registered email address and password.

Navigate to Account Settings

Once logged in, click on your profile icon or name, usually located at the top-right corner of the screen.

From the drop-down menu, select Account or Manage Account.

Cancel the Subscription

Look for the subscription details section, which outlines your current plan.

Click on the Cancel Subscription option.

option. Follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation. This step ensures no further payments will be processed.

Confirm Deactivation

You may be asked to provide a reason for cancellation. Choose an option and proceed.

Review any final instructions or messages from Showmax.

Confirm your decision to deactivate your subscription.

Verify Deactivation

You will receive an email confirming the cancellation.

Ensure that no further charges are reflected on your payment method after cancellation.

