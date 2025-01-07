Close Menu
    How To Deactivate Showmax Account

    If you no longer wish to use your Showmax account, deactivating it is a straightforward process. Deactivation ensures that your account stops incurring charges, and you can always reactivate it later if needed. Here’s how to deactivate Showmax account.

    1. Access Your Account
    • Open the Showmax website in your browser or launch the Showmax app.
    • Log in using your registered email address and password.
    1. Navigate to Account Settings
    • Once logged in, click on your profile icon or name, usually located at the top-right corner of the screen.
    • From the drop-down menu, select Account or Manage Account.
    1. Cancel the Subscription
    • Look for the subscription details section, which outlines your current plan.
    • Click on the Cancel Subscription option.
    • Follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation. This step ensures no further payments will be processed.
    1. Confirm Deactivation
    • You may be asked to provide a reason for cancellation. Choose an option and proceed.
    • Review any final instructions or messages from Showmax.
    • Confirm your decision to deactivate your subscription.
    1. Verify Deactivation
    • You will receive an email confirming the cancellation.
    • Ensure that no further charges are reflected on your payment method after cancellation.

    Damaris Gatwiri

