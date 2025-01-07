If you no longer wish to use your Showmax account, deactivating it is a straightforward process. Deactivation ensures that your account stops incurring charges, and you can always reactivate it later if needed. Here’s how to deactivate Showmax account.
- Access Your Account
- Open the Showmax website in your browser or launch the Showmax app.
- Log in using your registered email address and password.
- Navigate to Account Settings
- Once logged in, click on your profile icon or name, usually located at the top-right corner of the screen.
- From the drop-down menu, select Account or Manage Account.
- Cancel the Subscription
- Look for the subscription details section, which outlines your current plan.
- Click on the Cancel Subscription option.
- Follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation. This step ensures no further payments will be processed.
- Confirm Deactivation
- You may be asked to provide a reason for cancellation. Choose an option and proceed.
- Review any final instructions or messages from Showmax.
- Confirm your decision to deactivate your subscription.
- Verify Deactivation
- You will receive an email confirming the cancellation.
- Ensure that no further charges are reflected on your payment method after cancellation.
